Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Meet Sir Edward Marshall Hall 1858-1927

Home >Commentary > Columns >

Meet Sir Edward Marshall Hall 1858-1927

Meet Sir Edward Marshall Hall 1858-1927

Listen to this article

Paul Mark SandlerSir Edward Marshall Hall was one of the most celebrated barristers of his generation in England, prosecuting and defending in some of the most sensational trials of the early 20th century. His practice as a criminal lawyer is legendary. He also handled many civil cases. His commanding presence in court combined with his striking oratory made him a legal celebrity before that word enjoyed its modern currency. He exhibited courage and tenacity in pursuing the cases of his clients.

Hall was called to the Bar at the Inner Temple in 1883 and was as well-known as any person in England. It is said that millions of people followed his cases, with Hall often arguing before judges who were not sympathetic to his cause. Known for his closing arguments, Hall would stand tall, stretching out his arms as if he were the scales of justice. With his arms outstretched, he would describe the nature of the proof required for a verdict of guilty.

Hall’s eloquence in court mesmerized both judges and jurors. One of his most famous cases in England was known as the Green Bicycle Case. He obtained a not guilty verdict based on reasonable doubt for Ronald Light for the murder of Bella Wright, despite overwhelming circumstantial evidence that included a discarded bicycle, a matching revolver and a false alibi. Hall skillfully enthralled the jury to agree with his assessment of the evidence and view of the reasonable doubt, which would justify the not guilty verdict.

In one particular defamation case, in 1900, his client was 28-year-old Miss Hattie Chattell, whom the Daily Mail newspaper allegedly defamed. The alleged defamation consisted of the newspaper writing the following: “Miss Rosie Boote, whose name is frequently before the public just now, is the daughter of Hattie Chattell, the principal ‘Boy’ in the Hippodrome.” Miss Chattell was furious, as there was no such daughter.

The Daily Mail printed a prompt apology: “There are many well-known married actresses who perform under their maiden names, but the many friends and admirers of Miss Chattell are aware that she is an unmarried lady, and we offer her our sincere apologies.”

The apology did not satisfy Miss Chattell, and a case for libel was filed. During the defamation trial, the Daily Mail asked for three weeks to present a defense. The newspaper apparently searched for negative information about Miss Chattell but uncovered nothing. Thus, the newspaper offered no defense.

Throughout the trial, Hall argued in court that the newspaper’s apology intensified the libel. In a powerful closing argument, Hall stated: “My client may have to work for her living, but her reputation is entitled to the same consideration as that of any lady in the land.” The jury awarded immense damages.

Despite his courtroom success on behalf of his client, on appeal for a new trial, the judge did not support the plaintiff. The judge did not agree with the verdict in that it was argued Hall had improperly inflamed the jury by his rhetoric. He had argued that the defendant had requested more time to present its defense in order to make inquiries around the country to find complaints against Chattell. This comment angered the Judge.

Consider the following conversation between Hall and the judge about Hall’s remarks during the trial.

Court: It is a most shocking imputation to make, and it is without foundation of any sort.
Hall: I submit there was foundation.
Court: None
Hall: The jury thought so. … I put it as a suggestion.
Court: And what is the meaning of that?
Hall: The defendants could have called solicitors to say there was no truth whatever to the suggestion.
Court: It was a disgraceful imputation that was made upon them.
Hall: I resent the word disgraceful.
Court: You make a disgraceful imputation against solicitors, and you suggest they should have been put in the [witness] box. (The imputation is that the solicitors were seeking to uncover conduct of Miss Chattell that would demonstrate poor character so she could be disparaged in court.)
Hall: I must accept your Lord’s comment when you say my conduct was disgraceful, but I submit with respect that it was perfectly legitimate to say here are the facts. I suggest the inference was so and so.

The court was angry. The verdict was not permitted to stand.

Hence, we see that even the best lawyers cannot prevail all the time. It has been said that the lawyer who never loses a case does not try many cases. What is important to observe is Sir Edward Marshall Hall’s courage in resisting the criticism of the court as is often the plight of the trial lawyer.

Source: For The Defence: The Life of Sir Edward Marshall Hall by M.P. Edwards Majoribanks (Independently published, 2026).

is retired from the firm of Shapiro Sher. He can be reached at [email protected].

Tags: Paul Mark Sandler
Tags: Paul Mark Sandler

Related Content

Editorial Advisory Board

Questions abound as Blanche confirmed as AG

Commentary: Todd Blanche was confirmed as attorney general despite being found in contempt of court and making […]

August 17, 2026

Quill pen

Letter: Marylanders should continue to question DNR’s handling of Savage Highlands State Park

Letter: Maryland DNR faces criticism over limited access at Savage Highlands State Park, raising concerns abou […]

August 13, 2026

Editorial Advisory Board column sig

Beware the unitary executive doctrine

Commentary: The unitary executive doctrine affirmed by the Supreme Court makes President Donald Trump's statem […]

August 11, 2026

James Astrachan

The unusual case of the Havana Club trademark

Commentary: Cubaexport retains the Havana Club trademark in the US despite embargo and legal challenges from B […]

August 10, 2026

Albert Wynn Column

MD Democrats should own the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act’s win for families

Commentary: Maryland Democrats supported the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act to improve housing af […]

August 7, 2026

CRAIG BRODSKY_Column

The case for lawyer well-being

Commentary: The Maryland Supreme Court suspended lawyer Sara Mohamed Samy El-Shall due to misconduct linked to […]

August 6, 2026

Editors Picks

Maryland bar exam, July 29, 2014, Baltimore Convention Center, by Lauren Kirkwood

New bar exam sees rocky rollout in MD and beyond, but some prefer format

20/8/2026
judge’s hammer in front of row of law books

Somerset school board’s law firm sues MD’s K-12 insurer

19/8/2026
Jason Michael Perry

Founder of Baltimore’s PerryLabs wants to empower the humans behind the AI

19/8/2026
U.S. President Donald Trump, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, speaks during an event to sign executive orders related to birthright citizenship and the polysilicon industry, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 6, 2026. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

2 Supreme Court decisions later, MD birthright citizenship case will continue

18/8/2026
A nurse readies a syringe during a free vaccination event for students and faculty at a Kentucky high school. The Maryland Department of Health announced that 10 Maryland FQHCs have joined the state's vaccine program for uninsured adults. (USA TODAY Network)

Measles vaccine exemption rates for kindergartners ‘concern’ MD supe[...]

18/8/2026

Commentary

More News

Students walk past Widener Library at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Nov. 19, 2025. (REUTERS/Reba Saldanha/File Photo)

Harvard to pay $53M to settle lawsuits over theft of body parts

19/8/2026
A mobile lounge rolls along in front of the old air-traffic control tower at Washington Dulles International Airport in 2019. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Board overseeing Dulles Airport approves $15.5B for Trump renovation

19/8/2026
National Guard troops stand back-to-back as they wait to cross the street while on patrol in Washington on June 24, 2026. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Trump put thousands of soldiers on DC streets. They seldom stop crime.

19/8/2026
Richie Rosen, a resident of a facility that houses people with developmental disabilities, where three Haitian caregivers who held Temporary Protected Status (TPS) worked until the Supreme Court decision ended TPS for Haitians, poses for a portrait in New City, New York, on Aug. 11, 2026. (REUTERS/Vincent Alban)

Families, healthcare providers under strain after Trump crackdown on Haitian imm[...]

19/8/2026
Former National Institutes of Health official David Morens departs following his arraignment on charges of evading federal records requests related to COVID-19 pandemic research grants and the use of personal email for government business, at U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on May 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo)

Former Fauci adviser pleads guilty in MD to conspiring to conceal COVID-19 recor[...]

19/8/2026