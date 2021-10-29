Dr. Ronald Nowaczyk

President

Frostburg State University

Dr. Ronald Nowaczyk has more than 40 years of higher education experience. He became the 15th president of Frostburg State University in 2016. In his role, he has worked to develop and implement a comprehensive strategic plan for the school and its community, improve student success, and strengthen the communication and governance processes on campus.

Nowaczyk has served in numerous positions in higher education administration, including as Pennsylvania Clarion University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of New Haven, and associate vice chancellor for economic and community development at East Carolina University. He was also chair of ECU’s Department of Psychology from 1998 to 2002 and was an American Council on Education Fellow at the University of Delaware.

Before his administrative roles, he was a faculty member in psychology.

He started his career with the Department of Psychology at Clemson University in 1997, and stayed there in a succession of faulty positions through 1998. Nowaczyk has continued to teach throughout his administrative career.

Outside of the office, Nowaczyk has served as a human factors research consultant at AT&T Bell Laboratories from 1989 to 1990, and as a visiting scientist at the Institute for Computer Applications in Science and Engineering at NASA Langley Research Center in 1997.

He serves on the boards of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce and Bishop Walsh School and on the education committee for the Allegany Chamber.