BRYAN HANNAH v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions January 5, 2022

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Voluntary manslaughter Bryan Hannah, appellant, was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, wearing, carrying and transporting a handgun, and two counts of possession of a regulated firearm after a disqualifying conviction. A jury sitting in the circuit court of Baltimore ...

