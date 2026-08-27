MDTA names new chief of police

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The Maryland Transportation Authority named Col. Nicholas Augustine as its next chief of police Wednesday, following the July retirement of Col. Joseph Scott.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this department’s dedicated professionals and serve all those who use our facilities,” Augustine said in a statement. “The MDTA Police play a critical role in protecting some of our state’s most important transportation infrastructure, and I look forward to strengthening our partnerships and building on the strong foundation that has been established.”

Lt. Col. Ronce Alford stepped in as the acting chief upon Scott’s retirement. Augustine will officially take on the role Oct. 2.

Currently an assistant chief of police with the Montgomery County Police Department, Augustine touts over 25 years of experience as a law enforcement executive.

He began his career with the Montgomery County Police Department in 2002. Prior to his promotion as an assistant chief of police, Augustine oversaw criminal investigations and specialized investigative operations as chief of the agency’s Investigative Services Bureau.

Augustine received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from what waws then the University of Maryland, University College, earned a Master of Arts degree in criminal justice from Arizona State University, and graduated with a Master of Public Safety degree from the University of Virginia. He is also a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command and the FBI National Academy.

“Incoming Colonel Augustine understands that effective policing requires both strong leadership within the department and a meaningful partnership with the community,” Bruce Gartner, the executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority, said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him as we build on our successes, address the challenges ahead and continue our mission to safeguard the people who use and work at MDTA facilities.”