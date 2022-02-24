Private jet company Volato expands service to Baltimore-Washington area

Privtate jet operator Volato announced Thursday its expansion in service to include Baltimore and the greater Washington area.

Volato is partnering with Easton-based Trident Aircraft for ground support and FBO services. Trident is a full-service general aviation company that provides jet management, jet charter, aircraft leasing, flight training, aircraft rental, maintenance and hangar services.

Volato’s homebase is in Peachtree DeKalb Airport in Atlanta, with hubs in St. Augustine and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and now Baltimore.

Expanding to the Baltimore-Washington area is the most recent of Volato’s milestones since launching the company in September 2021. This addition adds significant value to owners in Volato’s fractional program, as they will not pay repositioning fees to pick up their aircraft from airports within two hours of Trident’s facilities in Easton or Baltimore’s Martin State Airport.

When the company launched operations in August 2021, it did so with just one four-seat HondaJet Elite aircraft and a 10 aircraft fleet order. Earlier this month, driven by strong demand, the company announced the order of 15 additional HondaJets for its fleet and in December it launched a charter service. Volato’s charter service allows non-owner travelers to book a flight and pay by the hour. A portion of charter fees are returned to Volato fractional owners: a distinguishing, valuable feature of Volato’s program.

Volato’s unique business model offers fractional ownership at 1/16, 1/8, 1⁄4, 1⁄2, through to a full HondaJet Elite aircraft in the fleet. Shares are in a five-year program term. Owners may fly for as low as $3,200 per hour plus fuel at cost. With the charter program now in operation, owners may earn up to $1,250 per hour, even on the hours they fly, leading to a net rate as low as $1,950 per hour plus fuel at cost, with flight time charged to the nearest 1/10th of an hour. Repositioning fees are reduced or eliminated from owner flight charges depending on the departure distance from a Volato base.