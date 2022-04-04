Law student wins unusual motion before Duke-UNC game

Welcome to Monday, the 54th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s assassination.
Here are some other news items.
— Law student wins “motion” to extend assignment deadline so she could watch her beloved Tar Heels.
— Colorado Supreme Court says phrase “with intent to harasss” in anti-cyberbullying law violates free speech.
— Elon Musk’s attorney cites rapper Eminem’s lyrics in Tesla chief’s legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission .
— Defense attorneys battle for Texas woman’s life as her execution date nears.
