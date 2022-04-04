Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Law student wins unusual motion before Duke-UNC game

Cyberbullying, Elon Musk, death penalty round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 4, 2022

Welcome to Monday, the 54th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s assassination.

Here are some other news items.

— Law student wins “motion” to extend assignment deadline so she could watch her beloved Tar Heels.

— Colorado Supreme Court says phrase “with intent to harasss” in anti-cyberbullying law violates free speech.

— Elon Musk’s attorney cites rapper Eminem’s lyrics in Tesla chief’s legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission .

— Defense attorneys battle for Texas woman’s life as her execution date nears.

