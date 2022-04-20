Grand jury indicts Anne Arundel doctor for alleged COVID-19 Medicare fraud

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted an Arnold doctor for allegedly submitting inflated and false Medicare claims related to COVID-19 tests his office conducted between March 2020 and December 2021 in Gambrills and Earleigh Heights.

Ron K. Elfenbein, medical director of Drs ERgent Care LLC, allegedly charged Medicare not just for the tests but for related medical visits lasting between 30 minutes and an hour — consulting sessions that in fact did not occur, according to the indictment handed down in U.S. District Court and signed by Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron.

The fraudulent charges to Medicare and other insurers totaled more than $1 million, according to Barron’s office.

“The indictment alleges that Ron Elfenbein took advantage of a national health crisis to line his own pockets,” Barron said in a statement Wednesday. “Our office has and will continue to investigate and prosecute fraud by anyone who used the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud individuals or the government.”

Elfenbein’s indictment was one of 18 handed down nationwide in recent days for alleged health care fraud related to COVID-19 testing and treatment, the U.S. Justice Department reported.

This article will be updated.