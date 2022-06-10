Keswick opens in-house dialysis center in Baltimore

Keswick, in partnership with Concerto Renal Services, Friday announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art dialysis facility at its Hampden/Roland Park campus.

By offering this service on site, rehab guests referred from area hospitals will be able to access dialysis services without leaving the building, offering convenience, continuity of care and peace of mind for patients and their families.

Construction of the new 1,200-square-foot space began in November. At capacity, the multistation center will be able to treat up to six individuals at a time and will serve up to 36 patients per week while they receive rehabilitation services at Keswick. Each treatment lasts about four hours.

Located on the lower level of Keswick’s rehab unit, patients will be able to maximize their therapy, have collaborative care between the attending physician and Keswick and nephrologist, and continue with dialysis.

Staff will include a registered nurse, social worker, dietitian and patient care technician who works under the supervision of the RN.

In addition to dialysis services, Keswick’s new center features a garden-facing floor-to-ceiling windows, personalized dialysis chairs that move with the patient from their room to the center and state-of-art individually controlled televisions with internet allowing each person to access email, search engines, online games, programming and resources, as well as social media.