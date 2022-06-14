Clark Construction tops out new health care building at Walter Reed

The Clark Construction team delivering the P-114 Medical Center addition and alteration at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda reached a significant milestone Tuesday with the completion of structural concrete on the medical campus’ new 575,000-square-foot health care facility (Building C).

Over the past year, crews have poured 35,276 cubic yards of concrete to bring Building C at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda to full height.

Members of the Clark team joined representatives from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), the Defense Health Agency (DHA), Medical Facilities Program Office (MFPO), Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Command (WRNMMC) and the project’s craftworkers on Friday to commemorate the milestone with a topping out celebration.

The P-114 Medical Center Addition and Alteration project is being completed in phases to allow the hospital to remain fully operational during construction. Phase 1 started in the first quarter of 2020 with interior demolition and once complete will consist of 47,000 square feet of medical office space accompanied with four new MRI rooms. In May 2020, the Clark team demolished three buildings to make way for the new 575,000-square-foot health care building.

Phase 2 is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2024 with two additional buildings being demolished to make space for 38,000 square feet of medical office space, an auditorium that can seat 318 people, as well as a chapel large enough to seat 104 people.

The project is slated to complete in spring 2027.