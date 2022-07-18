Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre gets ribbon-cutting kickoff

Representatives from David S. Brown Enterprises, Crescent Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 25 to officially welcome its full-service AAA Four Diamond-appointed property hotel and restaurant, The Tillery, to Owings Mills Metro Centre after experiencing a series of COVID-related postponements.
Several local representatives were also in attendance as Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Maryland Transportation Secretary James Ports and Baltimore County Councilman Julian E. Jones delivered remarks at the ceremony. They spoke about the positive impact that the hotel has had on the immediate Owings Mills community since its opening in December 2021, as well as the impact it will continue to have on the Baltimore County community for years to come.
Following the ribbon cutting, guests were invited upstairs to the main event area for an extravagant grand opening celebration. Food, drinks and entertainment flowed throughout the second floor event space of the hotel, into the ballroom and out onto the terrace overlooking Metro Centre.
Baltimore Councilman Julian E. Jones Jr. talks with the crowd of guests at the ribbon –cutting event at the Owings Mills Metro Centre. (Photo courtesy of Crescent Hotels and Resorts)
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. delivers remarks to the guests at the ribbon –cutting event at the Owings Mills Metro Centre. He spoke about the positive impact that the hotel has had on the immediate Owings Mills community since its opening in December 2021, as well as the impact it will continue to have on the Baltimore County community for years to come. (Photo courtesy of Crescent Hotels and Resorts)
Maryland Secretary of Transportation James Ports addresses the guests before the ribbon –cutting event at the Owings Mills Metro Centre. (Photo courtesy of Crescent Hotels and Resorts)
Guests mingle about during an event welcoming the hotel and restaurant The Tillery to the Owings Mils Metro Centre. (Photo courtesy of Crescent Hotels and Resorts)
James Ports, center, Maryland’s secretary of transportation, enjoys a laugh with Howard Brown, owner and chairman of David S. Brown Enterprises. (Photo courtesy of Crescent Hotels and Resorts)
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. shakes hands with Howard Brown, owner and chairman of David S. Brown Enterprises. (Photo courtesy of Crescent Hotels and Resorts)
Guests at the ribbon-cutting celebration get on the dance floor with Mrs. Maryland America 2022 Daniela Peeler. (Photo courtesy of Crescent Hotels and Resorts)
From left, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr.; Baltimore Councilman Julian E. Jones Jr.; Howard Brown, owner and chairman of David S. Brown Enterprises; David Adler, vice president of asset management with David S. Brown Enterprises; Michael George, founder, president and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts; and Lisa Sexton, Regional Vice President of Development, Marriott International, all take part in cutting the ceremonial ribbon to officially mark the opening of the hotel and restaurant The Tillery. (Photo courtesy of Crescent Hotels and Resorts)
From left, Baltimore Councilman Julian E. Jones Jr.; David Adler, vice president, asset management with David S. Brown Enterprises; Robert Hoffman, partner at Venable Law; Del. Jon Cardin, D-Baltimore; and Benjamin Schlesinger – an intern with David S. Brown Enterprises, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Crescent Hotels and Resorts)