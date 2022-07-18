Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre gets ribbon-cutting kickoff

Representatives from David S. Brown Enterprises, Crescent Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 25 to officially welcome its full-service AAA Four Diamond-appointed property hotel and restaurant, The Tillery, to Owings Mills Metro Centre after experiencing a series of COVID-related postponements.

Several local representatives were also in attendance as Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Maryland Transportation Secretary James Ports and Baltimore County Councilman Julian E. Jones delivered remarks at the ceremony. They spoke about the positive impact that the hotel has had on the immediate Owings Mills community since its opening in December 2021, as well as the impact it will continue to have on the Baltimore County community for years to come.

Following the ribbon cutting, guests were invited upstairs to the main event area for an extravagant grand opening celebration. Food, drinks and entertainment flowed throughout the second floor event space of the hotel, into the ballroom and out onto the terrace overlooking Metro Centre.

