Md. expansion brings Evolve Med Spa to Frederick County

Evolve Med Spa, a practice group specializing in full-body skin rejuvenation, body contouring and injectable services for both women and men, has selected Westview Promenade as the site of its entry point into the greater Maryland marketplace.

The 200,000-square-foot outdoor lifestyle center is owned and managed by Timonium-based Hill Management Services, Inc. and located at the intersection of Maryland Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Crestwood Boulevard in Frederick County.

The company, which currently operates 10 locations throughout New Jersey and New York, intends to open its Maryland facility by the end of August. Evolve Med Spa is also planning to open a second Maryland location in Hartford County later this summer and expand to up to 25 sites by the end of 2023.

Founded by Dr. Osbert Fernandez, Evolve Med Spa offers services including Botox and dermal fillers, laser hair removal, cryoskin and IV therapy, B12 lipotropic injections and medically-supervised weight loss programs. Specific procedures provided include facials, chemical peels, micro-needling, hair restoration, cosmetic tattooing and lip fillers. Each practitioner is professionally trained and medically supervised.

Westview Promenade is anchored by Regal Cinema, MOM’s Organic Market and Ann Taylor Loft. Additional tenants include Starbucks Coffee, Chico’s, MOD Pizza, Sola Salon Studios and White House Black Market.

Last year, Regal Cinema commenced extensive improvements and enhancements at the site and, with three auditoriums now open, features Frederick County’s only 4DX technology which transcends the traditional cinema experience. The balance of the auditoriums, as well as the concession area, will be completed this fall.

More than 90,000 consumers reside within a five-mile radius of Westview Promenade, including nearly 35,000 households with an average household income exceeding $85,000.

Founded in 1976, Hill Management Services is a privately-owned, full-service real estate development company. Located in Timonium, Hill Management owns more than four million square feet of office, industrial and retail space as well as several hotel and self-storage facilities.