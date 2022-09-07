Podcast: Traci Kodeck, HealthCare Access Maryland

Traci Kodeck, CEO of HealthCare Access Maryland and a two-time Top 100 Women honoree, talks to Sloane Brown about how her organization has grown across the state, helping those in need navigate the health care system. She also opens up about how some of her personal experiences have created an even greater connection with some of the women HCAM serves, and how important self-care is for women in general.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

