Md. Energy Administration offering low-income solar grant program

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) announced Wednesday it is offering a low-income solar grant program.

Through the program, MEA will support the design and installation of solar energy systems for a limited number of low-income households that have received an energy audit and significant energy efficiency upgrades during MEA’s fiscal years 2018 through 2023 Low-to-Moderate Income Energy Efficiency Grant Program.

In fiscal year 2023, $1 million has been made available for the Low Income Solar Grant Program. MEA anticipates issuing awards for up to 100% of the photovoltaic (PV) solar system design and installation costs, which may include limited funding for roof repair/replacement in the vicinity of the solar array, structural support of the roof, as needed, and mold remediation in areas needed to support the installation of the solar array and supporting equipment.

Applications will be accepted on a competitive basis until Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. Projects must meet all eligibility requirements to be considered for award funding.