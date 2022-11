Lawyers’ job market may level off in 2023

Today is Monday, the 127th anniversary of the first auto race in the United States.

Here are some other news items.

– Job market for lawyers might level off in 2023.

– Hong Kong’s leader asks if foreign lawyers may participate in national security cases.

– Ex-prison warden faces trial for alleged abuse of female inmates in California.

– Statute of limitations extension revives rape claim against Trump in New York.