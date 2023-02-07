Germantown firm awarded $487M logistics contract for US military

Germantown-based engineering project management firm Amentum has been awarded a remote maintenance and distribution center contract worth up to $487 million by the U.S. Army to provide modernized, comprehensive logistics and sustainment solutions, as well as field engineering, to a wide array of military equipment and systems donated by the United States government.

The contract consists of a base year and four one-year options.

Under this program, Amentum professionals will be stationed outside the continental U.S. including Europe to provide multiple levels of sustainment solutions on a complex set of vehicles, assets, radars, gear and ground support equipment using advanced predictive analytics, tools and technology. The predictive analytics and technology assets will deliver improved performance through rapid response methods and operational forecasts.

Amentum has more than 44,000 employees in 85 countries and all seven continents.