University of Maryland celebrates naming of Thurgood Marshall Hall

The University of Maryland on Wednesday celebrated the naming of Thurgood Marshall Hall, home of its school of public policy, with an event that brought together faculty, staff, students and alums, Gov. Wes Moore and the son of Thurgood Marshall, Thurgood Marshall Jr.

This state-of-the-art facility now bears the name of the late civil rights lawyer and former U.S. Supreme Court justice, honoring his role in breaking down barriers for Black and African American students, including the desegregation of the University of Maryland.

At the event, Moore presented a governor’s citation to Thurgood Marshall Jr., a School of Public Policy Dean’s Advisory Council member. Moore told the audience, “The naming of a public policy building, the Thurgood Marshall building, is not just honoring a legacy. It is an obligation. It means the things that we are teaching, the students that we are instructing, the legacies that we are building, they must uphold the legacy of the namesake. It means every single day as the work is being done here, it must be done with a full focus in the way that Justice Marshall lived his life. And that was without boundaries.”

Opened in fall 2022, the 70,000-square-foot building dramatically enhanced the student experience with its multifunctional and high-tech spaces.