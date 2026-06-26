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Johns Hopkins University lays off over 100 employees, cites federal funding cuts

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Johns Hopkins University lays off over 100 employees, cites federal funding cuts

The Johns Hopkins University said it laid off 110 employees in June 2026, citing cuts in federal research funding. (The Daily Record/File photo)

The Johns Hopkins University said it laid off 110 employees in June 2026, citing cuts in federal research funding. (The Daily Record/File photo)

Johns Hopkins University lays off over 100 employees, cites federal funding cuts

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WASHINGTON – The said Thursday it laid off 110 employees this week, citing cuts in federal funding, with the impacting administrative functions at the renowned academic institution in .

Johns Hopkins University reported in February that “the total outstanding value of our multiyear federal research portfolio had declined by more than $500 million in calendar year 2025.”

It added: “This was due in part to our receiving 43% less in federal research funding and 28% fewer than in the previous year.”

The university said earlier this month it was designating $60 million annually for the next two years for a new research fund due to challenges from reductions in federal research funding.

The university said last year it was slashing over 2,000 jobs in the U.S. and abroad after the administration terminated some grants.

“As our federal research portfolio shrinks, the infrastructure around it must change in parallel,” the university said.

President Donald Trump’s administration has attempted to cut federal funds for universities over a range of issues. These include pro-Palestinian protests against U.S. ally Israel’s assault on Gaza, transgender policies, climate initiatives and programs.

Rights advocates have raised concerns about , and due process.

Judges have in some cases ordered the to restore frozen federal funds for universities.

Trump particularly alleges pro-Palestinian protests at universities were antisemitic and supported extremist groups.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government wrongly conflates criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories with antisemitism and advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Sanjeev Miglani.

Tags: johns hopkins university, Trump administration, academic freedom, Baltimore, layoffs, Trump, Education and Title IX Law, free speech, Education, diversity

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Tags: colleges and universities, Trump administration, johns hopkins university, research, Education, academic freedom, Baltimore, Trump, free speech, layoffs

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