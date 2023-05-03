Md. cybersecurity group lands Alan Paller Laureate Program grant

May 3, 2023

Chris Abell

Chris Abell, executive director of Carroll Technology and Innovation Council, Wednesday was named an inaugural grant winner in the Alan Paller Laureate Program.

Paller was the co-founder of the Center for Internet Security and former CIS board member, as well as the founder of the SANS Institute and SANS Technology Institute, the nation’s first regionally accredited, specialized cybersecurity college and graduate school, and was well-known and highly respected in the industry for building the cyber talent pipeline. He is also credited with driving change in the public and private sectors that would result in quantifiable improvements in cyber resiliency.

The laureate program was established in Paller’s memory and awards up to $250,000 annually to eligible organizations or individuals whose pilot projects, proofs of concept, or existing programs are selected through a competitive application process.

The nonprofit Carroll Technology and Innovation Council serving Carroll County and central and western Maryland aims to address cyber threats and vulnerabilities in the agriculture industry in order to protect the food supply, as well as establish a summer enrichment program focused on innovating and sustaining farm operations with technology.

