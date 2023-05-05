The Daily Record announces 2023 Health Care Heroes winners

The Daily Record has announced the 2023 Health Care Heroes winners.

As home to several renowned medical and federal institutions, Maryland is a national leader in health care research and development. The Health Care Heroes awards honor those individuals and organizations who have made an impact on the quality of health care within the state.

Health Care Heroes will be presented in the following categories: Lifetime Achievement, Advancements and Innovation in Health Care, Community Outreach/Education Hero (individual and organization), COVID-19 Heroes (individual and organization), Nurse of the Year, Nurse Practitioner of the Year, Physician Assistant of the Year, Physician of the Year and Workplace Wellness Program of the Year.

“The 2023 Health Care Heroes provide exceptional care to those in need. They go above and beyond and work tirelessly to improve health care in our state,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media. “Over the past several years they have adapted to face numerous challenges and rapidly changing needs. The Daily Record thanks them for their leadership, expertise and care.”

Honorees will be celebrated through a weeklong digital rollout June 22-26. Each day certain categories of honorees will be celebrated through video reveals at TheDailyRecord.com, on The Daily Record’s social media channels and in daily email alerts. The following dates for the video rollout are: June 22, Advancements and Innovation in Health Care, Lifetime Achievement and Volunteer of the Year; June 23, Community Outreach; June 24, COVID-19 Heroes and Workplace Wellness Program of the Year; June 25, Nurse of the Year, Nurse Practitioner of the Year and Physician Assistant of the Year and June 26, Physician of the Year.

To secure a sponsorship as part of the video rollouts, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at [email protected].

The Event Partner is the Maryland Hospital Association.

For a complete list of winners and more information visit thedailyrecord.com/health-care-heroes/.