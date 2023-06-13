Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia

Associated Press//June 13, 2023

Home>Government>

Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia

This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of Interstate 95 as crews continue to work on the scene in Philadelphia on June 12, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of Interstate 95 as crews continue to work on the scene in Philadelphia on June 12, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia

By Associated Press

//June 13, 2023

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg promised Tuesday to help repair the East Coast’s main north-south highway as quickly as possible and said that the destruction of a section of I-95 will likely raise shipping costs because truckers must now travel longer, pricier routes.

Visiting the site where an out-of-control tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an Interstate 95 off-ramp and caught fire, Buttigieg said he expected that the accident will put “upward pressure” on costs along the East Coast.

Buttigieg said he had not seen any sort of estimate of cost increases, but said the industry is working to make the most of alternative routes. He suggested that the U.S. Department of Transportation is working with route-selecting software firms such as Google and Waze to optimize their products.

“At the end of the day, there’s no substitute for I-95 being up and running in full working condition,” Buttigieg said.

One body was pulled from the wreckage.

Pennsylvania’s transportation secretary, Michael Carroll, said he expects to release a replacement plan on Wednesday for the roughly 100-foot-long section of I-95.

For now, I-95 will be closed in both directions for weeks as the summer travel season starts, upending hundreds of thousands of morning commutes and disrupting countless businesses.

The elevated southbound portion of I-95 will have to be demolished, as well as the northbound side, officials say.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was feared dead, although the coroner has yet to identify the victim. Pennsylvania State Police said a body was turned over to the Philadelphia medical examiner and coroner but did not identify the remains or respond when asked whether they belonged to the driver.

Authorities say the driver was headed northbound, navigating a curving off-ramp when the vehicle went out of control and landed on its side, rupturing the tank.

The damaged I-95 segment carries about 160,000 vehicles daily, believed to be the busiest roadway in Pennsylvania, state officials said.

PennDOT rated the span as in good condition earlier this year, with another inspection set for 2025.

It could take weeks, at least, to replace it.

In California, a similar situation happened with a highway ramp in Oakland. It was replaced in 26 days, Joseph L. Schofer, a retired professor of civil and environmental engineering from Northwestern University, said.

In Atlanta, an elevated portion of Interstate 85 collapsed in a fire, shutting down the heavily traveled route through the heart of the city in March 2017. It took authorities there 43 days to replace it, Schofer said.

l

Related Content

Sports gambling revenue increases in May even as bettors wager less

Despite Marylanders gambling less money on sports in May than in April, the state saw an increase in revenue f[...]

June 12, 2023
In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, addresses member of the audience on stage in Manchester, New Hampshire. The former chairman of the Democratic National Committee ran unsuccessfully for governor of Maryland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Biden bringing on former Md. governor candidate Tom Perez to help with implementation push

President Joe Biden has named Tom Perez, who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Maryland, to be a senior advis[...]

June 12, 2023
Michael Horowitz, left, who chairs a watchdog panel with oversight of COVID-19 spending, and David Smith, an assistant director of the Office of Investigations at the U.S. Secret Service, testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about waste and fraud in COVID-19 relief programs, at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 1, 2023. During the hearing, Horowitz told Congress that fraud is “clearly in the tens of billions of dollars” and may eventually exceed $100 billion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Great Grift: 5 things to know about how COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted

Thieves plundered billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid intended to combat the worst pandemic in [...]

June 12, 2023

Moore appoints members to authority for sustaining thoroughbred horse racing

Gov. Wes Moore appointed members to a new Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority, which lawmakers establis[...]

June 9, 2023

Md. Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone

The Maryland State Board of Elections voted unanimously for the director of candidacy and campaign finance to [...]

June 8, 2023
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden doc

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee called off a vote on a contempt of Congress charge ag[...]

June 8, 2023

Editors Picks

Sports gambling revenue increases in May even as bettors wager less

12/6/2023

Erie Insurance sues Maryland Insurance Administration over finding of race discr[...]

9/6/2023

Moore appoints members to authority for sustaining thoroughbred horse racing

9/6/2023

Md. Bar Foundation presents awards, announces class of fellows

9/6/2023

Md. Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone

8/6/2023

Commentary

More News

This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of Interstate 95 as crews continue to work on the scene in Philadelphia on June 12, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philade[...]

13/6/2023

‘Obamacare’ will still cover prevention for HIV, other illnesses ami[...]

13/6/2023

Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned against mailin[...]

13/6/2023

Consumer price growth slowed in May, though underlying inflation measures stayed[...]

13/6/2023
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, walks out of the court during a recess at a bail hearing June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied ba[...]

12/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT