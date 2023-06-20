Standard Solar acquires Lehigh University solar project

Daily Record Staff//June 20, 2023

Home>Energy>

Standard Solar acquires Lehigh University solar project

Standard Solar acquires Lehigh University solar project

By Daily Record Staff

//June 20, 2023

Rockville-based Standard Solar will soon provide Lehigh University with a 2.61-megawatt (MW) solar project on its campus as a critical component of its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Standard Solar recently acquired the Lehigh Valley project from developer EDF Renewables North America, further solidifying the company’s commitment to advancing solar energy in Pennsylvania and educational institutions nationwide.

Upon completion, the project is anticipated to fully power the Murray H. Goodman Campus, where the majority of the university’s athletic facilities are located. This solar installation is expected to meet 100% of the campus’ electricity demands while offsetting 8% of the university’s overall grid electricity consumption.

The single-axis tracker system is estimated to generate approximately 5,224 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy each year, enough to power about 285 houses for one year and offset the carbon dioxide equivalent of burning more than 1,250 tons of coal in one year. This latest acquisition marks another milestone in the company’s longstanding partnership with EDF Renewables North America and a growing project portfolio in Pennsylvania. Standard Solar currently owns and operates several projects in the state.

The Lehigh Valley project is part of Standard Solar’s rapidly expanding portfolio in the education sector. The company currently owns and operates more than 35 MW of solar projects serving educational institutions, encompassing both K-12 schools and higher education establishments.

Related Content

Md. Public Service Commission to host annual conference Tuesday

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold its annual conference for utility companies to report on the[...]

June 14, 2023

Poll: Most Marylanders oppose Moore’s plan to ban gas vehicle sales

More than 60% of Marylanders who participated in a recent poll said they oppose Gov. Wes Moore’s proposal to[...]

June 13, 2023

Constellation repowers western Maryland wind project as part of $350M renewables investment

Baltimore-based energy provider Constellation is improving the efficiency and increasing the output of its Cri[...]

June 8, 2023

Bethesda firm acquires Texas natural gas-fired power plant portfolio

Bethesda-based Hull Street Energy has acquired 100% of the Bastrop Energy Center and Paris Energy Center power[...]

June 6, 2023
Prior to his appointment to the Maryland Public Service Commission, Kumar Barve served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 1991. (Submitted photo)

Former Montgomery County delegate sworn in as member of Md. Public Service Commission

A former Montgomery County delegate was sworn in as the newest member of the Maryland Public Service Commissio[...]

May 31, 2023

New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M

An updated conservation goal requires Maryland to decrease energy usage in state-owned buildings 20% by 2031, [...]

May 26, 2023

Editors Picks

High-profile Baltimore prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden case in Delaware

20/6/2023

New logistics site opens in Baltimore; PepsiCo announced as tenant

20/6/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Red Line funding unclear as Moore administration awaits cost estimates

19/6/2023
Maryland Legal Services Corporation Executive Director Deb Seltzer. (Submitted Photo)

MLSC seeks new executive director as Seltzer prepares to depart

16/6/2023

Maryland, Baltimore see increase in foreclosure rate

16/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over efforts to overturn 2020 election

20/6/2023
Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 21, 2021. Brandt, 15, has been receiving hormone treatments and is among several transgender youth who challenged a state law banning gender confirming care for trans minors. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

20/6/2023
In this July 14, 2010, file photo, the sign for Gannett headquarters is displayed in McLean, Virginia. Gannett has filed a civil lawsuit against Google and its parent company Alphabet on June 20, 2023, claiming that they unlawfully hold monopolies in the advertising technology tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online ad space. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

Gannett sues Google, Alphabet claiming they have a monopoly on digital advertisi[...]

20/6/2023
Samantha Richards looks over her Medicaid papers on June 9, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana. Richards has been on Medicaid her whole life and currently works two part-time jobs as a custodian. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Over 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of roll[...]

20/6/2023
A U.S. Supreme Court police officer walks by during a voting rights rally, at the Supreme Court on Oct. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Supreme Court turns away veterans seeking disability benefits over 1966 hydrogen[...]

20/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT