Standard Solar acquires Lehigh University solar project

Rockville-based Standard Solar will soon provide Lehigh University with a 2.61-megawatt (MW) solar project on its campus as a critical component of its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Standard Solar recently acquired the Lehigh Valley project from developer EDF Renewables North America, further solidifying the company’s commitment to advancing solar energy in Pennsylvania and educational institutions nationwide.

Upon completion, the project is anticipated to fully power the Murray H. Goodman Campus, where the majority of the university’s athletic facilities are located. This solar installation is expected to meet 100% of the campus’ electricity demands while offsetting 8% of the university’s overall grid electricity consumption.

The single-axis tracker system is estimated to generate approximately 5,224 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy each year, enough to power about 285 houses for one year and offset the carbon dioxide equivalent of burning more than 1,250 tons of coal in one year. This latest acquisition marks another milestone in the company’s longstanding partnership with EDF Renewables North America and a growing project portfolio in Pennsylvania. Standard Solar currently owns and operates several projects in the state.

The Lehigh Valley project is part of Standard Solar’s rapidly expanding portfolio in the education sector. The company currently owns and operates more than 35 MW of solar projects serving educational institutions, encompassing both K-12 schools and higher education establishments.