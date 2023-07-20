Report: Md. falling short in combating problem gambling

Jack Hogan//July 20, 2023

Home>Government>

Report: Md. falling short in combating problem gambling

Report: Md. falling short in combating problem gambling

By Jack Hogan

//July 20, 2023

Maryland is falling short of expectations and national standards in helping people suffering from a gambling problem, a legislative report shows.

An estimated 405,000 people in Maryland — or 8.6% of all adult residents in the state — had experienced a gambling disorder in their life as of 2020, the study states. The national mean was 4% to 5%.

From 2020 to 2022, roughly 2% of the total number of people believed to have had a gambling problem during their life sought help from the state’s resources.

“We didn’t know how deep the problem was,” said Sen. Clarence Lam, chair of the legislature’s joint Audit and Evaluation Committee, which requested the report be conducted. “We have a long way to go to address this problem.”

The report evaluated state-funded prevention and services for problem gambling and the Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling, which the state established about a decade ago to help those with a gambling disorder. The center is part of the University of Maryland School of Medicine and funded by the Maryland Department of Health.

While Maryland has spent more on problem gambling than most states, it trailed Massachusetts, which experts in the field point to as the standard for publicly funded problem gambling programs.

While Maryland spent $0.82 per resident two fiscal years ago, Massachusetts spent $1.43, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling.

The amount of money spent on gambling in each state was similar, but the total amount of public funding for problem gambling services in Massachusetts was about 2.5 times the amount in Maryland.

With Maryland’s implementation of legal sports betting in 2021, the convenience of mobile gambling, and the prospect of state lawmakers soon legalizing iGaming, the push for help is expected to grow.

Mary Drexler, program director at The Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling, said the report didn’t capture the effect that mobile sports betting, in particular, is expected to have on problem gambling, especially among young people.

She said the center is conducting a report to document the impact of mobile and online sports betting, but it won’t be out until 2025.

“By then, iGaming will probably be in place,” Drexler said.

Among the report’s recommendations is one stating the state government should diversify the types of gambling that contribute money to the problem gambling fund.

The fund, which received about $4.7 million last fiscal year, pays for a 24-hour helpline, an outreach program that includes a voluntary exclusion list, and treatment and prevention programs offered for free or at a reduced cost.

Lawmakers shied away last session from a proposal to contribute 1% of state proceeds from sports wagering to the problem gambling fund because it would have redirected money from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which increases funding for schools by $3.8 billion each year over the course of a decade.

Lawmakers and advocates said that next legislative session they plan to find another way to direct more revenue to the fund, but they don’t yet know how.

“We’re still looking into it,” Drexler said. “Is there another approach? At this point, I don’t know.

“We’re hoping legislators take a good look at this,” she said.

One of the lawmakers leading the proposal said next year’s bill won’t be identical to the one that failed.

“I definitely don’t want to do anything that will take money from the Blueprint,” said Del. Nick Allen, a Baltimore County Democrat.

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to a state fund for the Blueprint. In more than a year and a half, sportsbooks have generated $28 million for the education plan.

Under Allen’s proposal, the state would have diverted about $480,000 from the Blueprint fund to the problem gambling fund this fiscal year, which began July 1. In four years, the amount would have been about $850,000.

While a funding stream for problem gambling was part of the legalization of slot machines and table games at the state’s six casinos, lawmakers left it out when implementing sports wagering.

Instead, lawmakers directed money from expired prizes to the problem gambling fund. But mobile wagering, which comprises most sports bets, automatically pays out winners.

The National Council on Problem Gambling recommends that state direct revenue from each type of gambling to a problem gambling fund to keep pace with need.

While slot machines and table games contribute annual fees to problem gambling, lottery gambling, racetracks, fantasy sports betting and bingo gambling do not.

But, Lam said, subtracting revenue from long-established pillars in these industries, like Pimlico Race Course, home to the Preakness Stakes and part of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, could present a challenge.

r

Related Content

Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a hearing June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on a new ethics code for the Supreme Court, an attempt to respond to recent revelations about justices' interactions with wealthy donors and others. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Senate committee approves bill to impose stronger ethics standards on Supreme Court justices

The Supreme Court would have to abide by stronger ethics standards under legislation approved by the Senate Ju[...]

July 20, 2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis called on the Orioles and Maryland Stadium Authority to say why a long-term deal hasn't been reached. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

Treasurer calls for Orioles, Maryland Stadium Authority to explain stadium deal delay

Maryland's treasurer called on the parties involved in negotiations for the Baltimore Orioles stadium lease to[...]

July 19, 2023
President Joe Biden looks to Israel's President Isaac Herzog as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices

The Biden administration proposed new guidelines for corporate mergers, took steps to disclose the junk fees c[...]

July 19, 2023

Purple Line postponed seven months, $148M more incurred

The opening of the Purple Line light rail has been postponed another seven months, and more than $148 million [...]

July 19, 2023
Development in the Brush Park neighborhood is seen July 12, 2023, in Detroit. The city entered 2014 in bankruptcy, facing $18 billion or more in debt. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit’s finances are better but some feel burned

The Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency. But those who have spent years on Detroit’s payroll w[...]

July 19, 2023
“You could put up all the infrastructure you want. But, if people cannot afford to get them and their families online, then what’s the point?” Gov. Wes Moore said during a news conference July 18, 2023. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)

Md. hopes to make broadband more affordable with partnership, $267M in federal funding

Maryland officials are looking to help more people afford broadband internet with the help of a national nonpr[...]

July 18, 2023

Editors Picks

Report: Md. falling short in combating problem gambling

20/7/2023

Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event seeks growth, stability in third year

20/7/2023

Quality-of-life citations back in Baltimore courts, bringing familiar problems

19/7/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis called on the Orioles and Maryland Stadium Authority to say why a long-term deal hasn't been reached. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

Treasurer calls for Orioles, Maryland Stadium Authority to explain stadium deal [...]

19/7/2023

Purple Line postponed seven months, $148M more incurred

19/7/2023

Commentary

More News

A protester is arrested on New York's Fifth Avenue by NYPD officers during a march on June 4, 2020, after the death of George Floyd. On July 19, 2023, New York City agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of about 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York City agrees to pay $13M to 2020 racial injustice protesters in historic[...]

20/7/2023
An American flag flies over the Federal Reserve building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Your paycheck could clear faster now with launch of FedNow instant payment servi[...]

20/7/2023

Home sales fell to slowest pace since January, limited by near-historic low inve[...]

20/7/2023
Philana Holmes, right, hugs her attorney, Keyla Smith, after a jury awarded her $800,000 on behalf of her daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 19, 2023. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Jury awards Florida girl burned by McDonald’s McNugget $800,000 in damages

20/7/2023

IRS steps toward free-file tax return system have both supporters and critics mo[...]

20/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar