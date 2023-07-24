Potbelly signs deal with founder for 27 stores in Md.

Potbelly Restaurants has a long-term goal of reaching 2,000 shops over the next 10 years, with at least 85% of those locations being franchised, as part of the company’s Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative. (File photo)

Potbelly Corporation signed a deal with its founder and his son to create 15 new locations and rebrand 12 more in Maryland, the sandwich restaurant chain announced Monday.

The company signed the deal with its founder Bryant Keil and his son, Hampden Keil, which grants Bryant Keil exclusive territory rights in seven Maryland counties – Washington, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George, Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s – to develop 15 new Potbelly shops in the next eight years. Additionally, Potbelly will also refranchise 12 existing restaurant locations as part of the transaction.

Bryant Keil was represented by Justin Batoff and Alina Pargamanik of Batoff Associates, P.A. in Baltimore.

He first purchased Potbelly in 1996, when it was a single antique shop in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago whose owners served sandwiches to their customers. As CEO, he leaned into the differentiated Potbelly business model – creating shops that serve delicious, craveable food in an environment prioritizing good vibes – and successfully expanded the company to 250 locations by 2008. Today, there are more than 425 Potbelly locations in cities nationwide.

Potbelly has a long-term goal of reaching 2,000 shops over the next 10 years, with at least 85% of those locations being franchised, as part of the company’s Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative.