Potbelly signs deal with founder for 27 stores in Md.

Daily Record Staff//July 24, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Potbelly signs deal with founder for 27 stores in Md.

Potbelly Restaurants has a long-term goal of reaching 2,000 shops over the next 10 years, with at least 85% of those locations being franchised, as part of the company’s Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative. (File photo)

Potbelly signs deal with founder for 27 stores in Md.

By Daily Record Staff

//July 24, 2023

Potbelly Corporation signed a deal with its founder and his son to create 15 new locations and rebrand 12 more in Maryland, the sandwich restaurant chain announced Monday.

The company signed the deal with its founder Bryant Keil and his son, Hampden Keil, which grants Bryant Keil exclusive territory rights in seven Maryland counties – Washington, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George, Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s – to develop 15 new Potbelly shops in the next eight years. Additionally, Potbelly will also refranchise 12 existing restaurant locations as part of the transaction.

Bryant Keil was represented by Justin Batoff and Alina Pargamanik of Batoff Associates, P.A. in Baltimore.

He first purchased Potbelly in 1996, when it was a single antique shop in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago whose owners served sandwiches to their customers. As CEO, he leaned into the differentiated Potbelly business model – creating shops that serve delicious, craveable food in an environment prioritizing good vibes – and successfully expanded the company to 250 locations by 2008. Today, there are more than 425 Potbelly locations in cities nationwide.

Potbelly has a long-term goal of reaching 2,000 shops over the next 10 years, with at least 85% of those locations being franchised, as part of the company’s Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative.

Related Content

New Goodwill adult high school seeks to combat poverty, expand access to education

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake President and CEO Lisa Rusyniak is optimistic about the role the new adu[...]

July 24, 2023
Shuwanza Goff, left, speaks with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland as they walk to a Closed Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Biden chooses former Hoyer aide as his new legislative affairs director

President Joe Biden is tapping Shuwanza Goff, a veteran congressional aide, as his new director of legislative[...]

July 24, 2023

Ravenell’s prison sentence delayed again as he seeks review by U.S. Supreme Court

Convicted Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell will remain out of prison while he asks the U.S. Supr[...]

July 24, 2023

Planet Fitness Reisterstown completes $1.1M renovation project

Planet Fitness announced the completion of $1.1 million in renovations to its club in Reisterstown.

July 24, 2023
Abdellah Lisfi, Ph.D., a professor of physics at Morgan State, said the university will strengthen its research collaboration and partnership with major research institutions to create a research hub in materials science and sustain competitive research nationally under the auspices of Center of Research Excellence in Science and Technology. (Photo courtesy of Morgan State University)

Morgan State to establish CREST science and tech center with $5M grant

The National Science Foundation announced a $5 million grant to establish a new research and education hub at [...]

July 24, 2023
Rodier Family Law, previously Protokowicz & Rodier, has served Bel Air and the surrounding communities for more than 35 years. It consists of five full-time attorneys, including, from left, , Sarah M. Gable, Esq., Managing Principal Samantha Protokowicz Rodier, Esq. and Krystle Acevedo Howard, Esq., all of whom are both part of the ownership group of the new building, formerly owned by MF&P Partnership. (Photo courtesy of Rodier Family Law)

Rodier Family Law to relocate office in Bel Air

Rodier Family Law will move its law offices to a new property in Bel Air.

July 24, 2023

Editors Picks

New Goodwill adult high school seeks to combat poverty, expand access to educati[...]

24/7/2023

Ravenell’s prison sentence delayed again as he seeks review by U.S. Suprem[...]

24/7/2023

‘What else could we be doing?’ Baltimore-based energy company findin[...]

23/7/2023

Environmentalists greet Moore’s Chesapeake Bay plans with guarded optimism

21/7/2023

Inaugural Daily Record Veterans in Business and Law Awards to honor those who se[...]

21/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Construction crews bore beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Virginia, on June 22, 2018, to make a tunnel through which the Mountain Valley Pipeline will pass under the highway. The state of West Virginia announced July 24, 2023, that it is appealing a ruling that blocked construction on a segment of the contentious natural gas pipeline being built through Virginia and West Virginia. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

Supreme Court asked to set aside ruling that blocks construction on West Virgini[...]

24/7/2023
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoys meant to stop mig[...]

24/7/2023

Man who beat officer with flagpole during Capitol riot is sentenced to prison

24/7/2023
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, FD[...]

24/7/2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 14, 2023, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Key question as Fed meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult ‘soft[...]

24/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar