Howard County looking for new members for Equal Business Opportunity Commission

Daily Record Staff//August 1, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 1, 2023

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is seeking applicants to serve on the Equal Business Opportunity Commission, specifically applicants who are either minority business owners, women business owners or business owners with a disability.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 18.

Comprised of 10 members, the commission assists the efforts of the county in procuring goods and services from minority business enterprises, women-owned business enterprises and disabled-owned business enterprises pursuant to the County’s Equal Business Opportunity Program.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be a Howard County resident, be a minority business owner, women business owner or business owner with a disability, and be able to attend the Commission’s meetings, which are held the first Tuesday of every other month (February, April, June, August, October and December). Meetings are currently taking place as a hybrid format, with the option to attend virtually or in person.

Interested applicants can complete an application online, selecting “Equal Business Opportunity Commission” in the form. The names of eligible applicants will be submitted to the County Executive for consideration. If approved, the appointment will be forwarded to the County Council for confirmation.

