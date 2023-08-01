Point Breeze Credit Union charity golf event to raise money for Md. Food Bank

Point Breeze Credit Union will hold its annual “The Harvest” Golf Tournament to benefit the Maryland Food Bank (MFB) on Sept. 18 at Hunt Valley Country Club in Phoenix.

For a registration fee of $225 per golfer or $800 per foursome, attendees can enjoy a complementary lunch and dinner, prizes for top golfers, raffles and a round of golf. The tournament will feature a Captain’s Choice/Scramble format with golfer check-in and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. and shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

The Maryland Food Bank partners with local community organizations across the state, from the western mountains to the Eastern Shore. It supports approximately 320 Network Partners that collectively provide nearly 1,200 distribution points with much-needed food for their local communities. Together, MFB’s statewide network of food assistance brings enough resources to provide more than 111,000 meals every day, more than 40 million meals annually.