Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

‘6-7’ chicken nuggets? MD poultry giant Perdue sues over trademark.

Texas firm partnered with Anne Arundel teen who popularized meme

Home >Law > U.S. District Court >

‘6-7’ chicken nuggets? MD poultry giant Perdue sues over trademark.

‘6-7’ chicken nuggets? MD poultry giant Perdue sues over trademark.

Texas firm partnered with Anne Arundel teen who popularized meme

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • Foods sued John Soules Foods over “6-7” nuggets
  • Soules partnered with teen Maverick Trevillian for “6-7” line with similar branding to Perdue’s
  • stayed the trademark lawsuit

The teen who popularized the “6-7” meme has partnered with a prepared food company launching a line of chicken nuggets based on the viral phenomenon. Local poultry processor Perdue Foods wants a judge to stop it.

Perdue, which began selling its own “6-7”-themed frozen chicken nuggets at Walmart stores nationwide in May, sued Texas-based John Soules Foods, Inc. in federal court last week, seeking for its competitor to be barred from selling its own line of numeric nuggets.

A side-by-side comparison of Perdue and Soules-brand "6 7" chicken nuggets.
A side-by-side comparison of Perdue’s and Soules’ “6-7” chicken nuggets. (Court filing/Perdue Foods)

Soules announced its line last month with a video of Maverick Trevillian, an Anne Arundel County teen known as the “6-7 kid” because he popularized the meme and hand gesture, who said that the nuggets will be available at Kroger and ALDI stores in July. The packaging on Soules’ nuggets includes a cartoon depiction of Trevillian.

In a complaint and motion for a preliminary injunction, Salisbury-based Perdue alleged that Soules’ adoption of the “6-7” breaded nuggets has already caused it to lose customers by unfairly taking shelf space at a “major national grocery retailer” that will be carrying Soules’ nuggets instead.

The chicken giant is represented in court by a team of attorneys from Venable LLP. The poultry firm and its lead attorney did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday.

A Soules spokesperson said that the company disagrees with Perdue’s claims and had “retained counsel to defend our position.”

Perdue applied for trademarks on its “6-7” branding, which includes cartoon hands performing a gesture below the numbers, in April, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said it’s still pending.

Perdue sent Soules a cease-and-desist letter last month demanding the company discontinue its use of the meme branding. Soules “responded and stated it would not agree to cease its challenged use,” according to a declaration by Perdue’s marketing director, Cody Walter. The company’s legal filings seek to ban Soules from using “6-7” in connection with similar products.

“Perdue is not seeking to monopolize a viral phrase or the numbers 6 and 7 standing alone,” the poultry processor’s attorneys wrote in its motion to enjoin Soules from using the branding. “Perdue merely seeks to protect its source-identifying use of the Perdue 6 7 Marks and its packaging trade dress for chicken nuggets and closely related frozen poultry products, and to prevent Soules from using confusingly similar branding for directly competing goods.”

The matter in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia was stayed Wednesday per an order by Senior Judge Robert E. Payne. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Lanham Act and Virginia common law for trademark infringement and unfair competition. In addition to an injunction, the complaint seeks actual damages resulting from Soules’ acts as well as all profits attributable to the Texas firm’s “6-7” marketing.

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR:

Inspired by a song by rapper Skrilla, the “6-7” meme became popular last year after being featured in basketball montages posted on TikTok and Instagram. Often accompanied by a hand gesture, the meme grew in popularity after basketball influencer Cam Wilder posted a video featuring Trevillian and others shouting the term during a Baltimore-based Amateur Athletic Union game.

Tags: Venable LLP, Anne Arundel County, salisbury, maryland, agriculture, trademark infringement, U.S. District Court, Perdue, Eastern Shore
Tags: Anne Arundel County, salisbury, U.S. District Court, agriculture, Eastern Shore, Perdue, trademark infringement, Venable LLP, maryland

Related Content

Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, on June 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Bayer fuels break-up talk as Roundup placed in separate business

Bayer consolidates its U.S. Roundup business into a new unit, Ruveon, fueling speculation of potential spin-of […]

July 2, 2026

A hiring sign is seen in a cafe as the U.S. Labor Department released its July employment report, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Job growth slows in June; unemployment rate falls to 4.2% amid decline in labor force

Job growth slowed in June with payroll gains revised lower, while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% amid a […]

July 2, 2026

Kroger logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Kroger to buy grocer Giant Eagle in $1.65B deal as competition heats up

Kroger agreed to acquire Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion, boosting its presence in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

July 1, 2026

Reader Rankings Logo

Reader Rankings 2026 voting round is now open

Voting for The Daily Record's 2026 Reader Rankings is now open. You may vote once per day across various categ […]

July 1, 2026

The National Aquarium's Harbor Wetland exhibit is seen in 2024. (Courtesy of National Aquarium)

National Aquarium names first female president and CEO

The National Aquarium has named a woman to its top executive role for the first time in its 45-year history.

June 30, 2026

In the Lead: Best Women-Owned Businesses logo

In the Lead: The Daily Record announces 2026 Best Women-Owned Businesses

In the Lead: Best Women-Owned Businesses in Maryland recognizes accomplished companies owned by women that dem […]

June 30, 2026

Editors Picks

An aerial view of an Amazon Web Services Data Center known as US East 1 in Ashburn, Virginia, October 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

Frederick County executive orders data center development pause after court ruli[...]

2/7/2026
‘6-7’ chicken nuggets? MD poultry giant Perdue sues over trademark.

‘6-7’ chicken nuggets? MD poultry giant Perdue sues over trademark.

2/7/2026
Former Maryland Del. Dan Cox won the Republican primary and will face Democratic Gov. Wes Moore in November. (USA TODAY Network)

Cox beat Hale in MD gubernatorial primary without Republican establishment. How?

2/7/2026
Patrick Moran of the Maryland chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees announces the union is filing Unfair Labor Practice charges against Gov. Wes Moore's administration. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Board rules for MD employees’ union on telework complaint

1/7/2026
Maryland State Police cruiser (USA Today Network)

MD police sergeant not immune from racial bias suit, 4th Circuit rules

1/7/2026

Commentary

More News

Masked law enforcement officers, including HSI and ICE agents, walk into an immigration court in Phoenix, Arizona, May 21, 2025. (REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara/File Photo)

Judge halts Philadelphia’s ‘ICE Out’ ban on masked federal law[...]

2/7/2026
A block shows the thickness of the reactors at the nuclear-powered Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Waynesboro, Georgia, August 13, 2024. (REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo)

US nuclear power regulator proposes changing rule protecting people from radiati[...]

2/7/2026
Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, on June 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Bayer fuels break-up talk as Roundup placed in separate business

2/7/2026
A United States Postal Service collection box is pictured in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2024. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo)

Judge blocks Postal Service’s proposed restrictions on mail-in voting

2/7/2026
A hiring sign is seen in a cafe as the U.S. Labor Department released its July employment report, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Job growth slows in June; unemployment rate falls to 4.2% amid decline in labor [...]

2/7/2026