Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Attorney John Eastman surrenders on charges in Georgia 2020 election subversion case

Associated Press//August 22, 2023

Home>Law>

Attorney John Eastman surrenders on charges in Georgia 2020 election subversion case

John Eastman makes a statement to media outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he was booked on Aug. 22, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

John Eastman makes a statement to media outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he was booked on Aug. 22, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Attorney John Eastman surrenders on charges in Georgia 2020 election subversion case

By Associated Press

//August 22, 2023

ATLANTA — John Eastman, the conservative attorney who pushed a plan to keep Donald Trump in power, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday on charges in the Georgia case alleging an illegal plot to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss.

Eastman was booked at the Fulton County jail and is expected to have an arraignment in the coming weeks in the sprawling racketeering case.

He was indicted last week alongside Trump and 17 others, who are accused by District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a desperate bid to keep Joe Biden out of the White House. It was the fourth criminal case brought against the Republican former president.

Trump, whose bond was set Monday at $200,000, has said he will surrender to authorities in Fulton County on Thursday. His bond conditions prohibit him from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case, including on social media. He has a history of assailing the prosecutors leading the cases against him, including Willis.

Eastman said in a statement provided by his lawyers that he was surrendering Tuesday “to an indictment that should never have been brought.” He criticized the indictment for targeting “attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients” and said each of the 19 defendants was entitled to rely on the advice of lawyers and past legal precedent to challenge the results of the election.

A former dean of Chapman University Law School in Southern California, Eastman was a close adviser to Trump in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by the president’s supporters intent on halting the certification of Biden’s electoral victory. He wrote a memo laying out steps Vice President Mike Pence could take to stop the counting of electoral votes while presiding over Congress’ joint session on Jan. 6 in order to keep Trump in office.

After the 2020 election, Eastman and others pushed to put in place a slate of “alternate” electors falsely certifying that Trump won and tried to pressure Pence to reject or delay the counting of legitimate electoral votes for Biden, a Democrat.

Bail bondsman Scott Hall, who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, Georgia, also turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.

Two other defendants, former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark and former Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer, have filed paperwork aiming to transfer the case to federal court. Willis has filed paperwork in Fulton County Superior Court, where the indictment was filed, seeking a March 4 trial date. Legal maneuvering, such as the attempts to move the case to federal court, could make it difficult to start a trial that soon.

Lawyers for Clark argued in their court filing Monday that he was a high-ranking Justice Department official and the actions described in the indictment “relate directly to his work at the Justice Department as well as with the former President of the United States.” Shafer’s attorneys argued that his conduct “stems directly from his service as a Presidential Elector nominee,” actions they say were “at the direction of the President and other federal officers.”

Clark’s attorneys also asked the federal court to stay any proceedings in Fulton County Superior Court — including the execution of any arrest warrant — until a determination has been made whether the case should be moved to federal court. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones gave Willis’ office until 3 p.m. Wednesday to respond.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows last week made similar arguments in a federal court filing, saying his actions were taken in service to his White House role. A judge has scheduled a hearing for Monday in that case.

Clark was a staunch supporter of Trump’s false claims of election fraud and in December 2020 presented colleagues with a draft letter pushing Georgia officials to convene a special legislative session on the election results, according to testimony before the U.S. House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Clark wanted the letter sent, but Justice Department superiors refused.

Shafer was one of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate declaring falsely that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election in the state and declaring themselves the “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified.

Lawyers for Shafer and the district attorney’s office on Tuesday agreed to a bond of $75,000. Also Tuesday, a court filing showed that bond has been set at $10,000 for Shawn Still, another of the fake electors who was elected to the Georgia state Senate in November 2022 and represents a district in Atlanta’s suburbs.

Kate Brumback reports for The Associated Press.

e

Related Content

Fruit grower who opposes same-sex marriage wins ruling over access to public market

The rights of a Michigan fruit grower were violated when a city barred him from a market because of his opposi[...]

August 22, 2023
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Most redacted names in Archdiocese of Baltimore sexual abuse report can be released, judge rules

Most of the redacted names contained in an investigation into the history of sexual abuse in the Archdiocese o[...]

August 22, 2023
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks with members of the media outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 4, 2022. On Aug. 21, 2023, a federal appeals court ruled that Alabama can enforce a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says

A federal appeals court ruled that Alabama can enforce a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormone[...]

August 22, 2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court agrees to weigh qualified immunity for police in Gaines case

The Maryland Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal in a fatal police shooting that raises questions about[...]

August 21, 2023
The judge based his preliminary decision on statistical evidence indicating the department's promotional system has an “adverse impact” on officers of color, as shown by their low promotion rates. (Washington Post/Matt McClain)

Judge to weigh whether PG County cop’s racist texts are protected speech

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court questioned whether a Prince George’s County police officer’s rac[...]

August 21, 2023
The Metrorail station at Dulles International Airport is seen on Nov. 2, 2022, in Chantilly, Virginia, with the terminal in the background. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)

Maryland man charged with ISIS-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack

A Maryland man charged with planning an Islamic State-inspired attack pleaded guilty to engaging in a separate[...]

August 21, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Most redacted names in Archdiocese of Baltimore sexual abuse report can be relea[...]

22/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court agrees to weigh qualified immunity for police in Gaines case

21/8/2023
The judge based his preliminary decision on statistical evidence indicating the department's promotional system has an “adverse impact” on officers of color, as shown by their low promotion rates. (Washington Post/Matt McClain)

Judge to weigh whether PG County cop’s racist texts are protected speech

21/8/2023

Towson University seeks state guidance after AG’s office objects to doctor[...]

18/8/2023

Baltimore’s suit against Hyundai and Kia continues as judge declines separ[...]

18/8/2023

Commentary

More News

John Eastman makes a statement to media outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he was booked on Aug. 22, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Attorney John Eastman surrenders on charges in Georgia 2020 election subversion [...]

22/8/2023

Fruit grower who opposes same-sex marriage wins ruling over access to public mar[...]

22/8/2023

Home sales slumped in July as rising mortgage rates and prices discouraged would[...]

22/8/2023
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks with members of the media outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 4, 2022. On Aug. 21, 2023, a federal appeals court ruled that Alabama can enforce a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender childre[...]

22/8/2023
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance on July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Delaware. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

House Republicans subpoena IRS and FBI agents involved in Hunter Biden case

21/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar