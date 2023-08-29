Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore’s Capital Funding Group closes $7.2M for refinancing of Ohio skilled nursing facility

Daily Record Staff//August 29, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Baltimore’s Capital Funding Group closes $7.2M for refinancing of Ohio skilled nursing facility

Baltimore’s Capital Funding Group closes $7.2M for refinancing of Ohio skilled nursing facility

By Daily Record Staff

//August 29, 2023

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) announced the closing of a $7.2 million HUD loan, which supported the refinancing of an existing bridge loan, executed by CFG, into a HUD loan to support a 75-bed skilled nursing facility in Ohio.

The deal was closed Aug. 17 on behalf of a nationally recognized borrower.

The financing follows the company’s recent announcement of its total financing for the first half of 2023, which exceeded $411 million across 27 deals nationwide.

Tim Eberhardt, Capital Funding Group managing director for real estate finance, originated the transaction for the company.

Capital Funding LLC, a subsidiary of CFG Bank, is the national leader in the FHA-insured mortgage industry, providing more than $6 billion in Section 232 mortgages nationwide. CFG Bank is an Equal Housing Lender.

Related Content

Sen Clarence Lam, D-Baltimore and Howard counties, said large-scale information technology projects can get “unwieldy” and require state agencies to have constant oversight and progress reporting. (The Daily Record/Bryan P. Sears)

Upgrades to Md. treasurer’s claims system see yearslong delays and added costs, audit finds

The Office of the State Treasurer has seen significant delays and cost overruns as it implements a new system [...]

August 29, 2023

Patterson Park parcel up for bid in southeast Baltimore

A&G Real Estate Partners is accepting offers to develop a 0.27-acre parcel of land in the Patterson Park [...]

August 29, 2023

4th Circuit rules for Md. prisoner attacked by guards, allows $700K verdict to stand

A Maryland prisoner did not need to exhaust his administrative remedies before suing over a brutal 2013 attack[...]

August 29, 2023

Federal investigators in Md. unearth $40 million in COVID fraud schemes

[caption id="attachment_619670" align="alignright" width="300"] Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron.[/captio[...]

August 29, 2023
Jessup-based Acme Paper & Supply Co. donated backpacks and school supplies to students at Billie Holiday Elementary School in Baltimore. From left are Joann Straughter, school secretary; Susan Guevarra, assistant principal; Ron Attman, CEO of Acme Paper; David Attman, president of Acme Paper; James Dendinger, Holiday Elementary School principal; and Kori Leach, a community school site specialist with Baltimore City Public Schools; attended the donation event. (Photo courtesy of Acme Paper & Supply Co.)

Jessup-based Acme Paper donates hundreds of backpacks, school supplies

Jessup-based Acme Paper & Supply Co. donated hundreds of backpacks to several organizations, including Billie [...]

August 29, 2023

UMD Smith School and partners launch sports management program

The Robert H. Smith School of Business has launched a sports management program to develop undergraduate leade[...]

August 29, 2023

Editors Picks

Sen Clarence Lam, D-Baltimore and Howard counties, said large-scale information technology projects can get “unwieldy” and require state agencies to have constant oversight and progress reporting. (The Daily Record/Bryan P. Sears)

Upgrades to Md. treasurer’s claims system see yearslong delays and added c[...]

29/8/2023

4th Circuit rules for Md. prisoner attacked by guards, allows $700K verdict to s[...]

29/8/2023

Federal investigators in Md. unearth $40 million in COVID fraud schemes

29/8/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Lee family urges Md. high court to uphold vacatur ruling in Syed case

28/8/2023

Office of Bar Counsel faces staffing woes as search for new leadership stretches[...]

28/8/2023

Commentary

More News

A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia, on June 12, 2023. (Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File)

After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water p[...]

29/8/2023
Iron workers construct the framework for a Panasonic EV battery plant on May 18, 2023, near DeSoto, Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Quitting, job vacancies down in July in stark sign of cooling trend

29/8/2023

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductio[...]

29/8/2023
Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks during the Seventh Circuit Judicial Conference on Aug. 28, 2023, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Justice Barrett says she welcomes public scrutiny of Supreme Court

29/8/2023
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens during an announcement of the creation of a new South Carolina Freedom Caucus based on a similar national group at a news conference on April 20, 2022, in Columbia, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

Trump chief of staff Meadows says actions laid out in Georgia indictment were pa[...]

29/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar