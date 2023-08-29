Baltimore’s Capital Funding Group closes $7.2M for refinancing of Ohio skilled nursing facility

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) announced the closing of a $7.2 million HUD loan, which supported the refinancing of an existing bridge loan, executed by CFG, into a HUD loan to support a 75-bed skilled nursing facility in Ohio.

The deal was closed Aug. 17 on behalf of a nationally recognized borrower.

The financing follows the company’s recent announcement of its total financing for the first half of 2023, which exceeded $411 million across 27 deals nationwide.

Tim Eberhardt, Capital Funding Group managing director for real estate finance, originated the transaction for the company.

Capital Funding LLC, a subsidiary of CFG Bank, is the national leader in the FHA-insured mortgage industry, providing more than $6 billion in Section 232 mortgages nationwide. CFG Bank is an Equal Housing Lender.