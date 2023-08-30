Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Joined by FCC chair, Moore urges Marylanders to tap broadband aid

Jack Hogan//August 30, 2023

By Jack Hogan

Gov. Wes Moore, shown at an April 27 event, is urging community leaders to encourage enrollment in a national broadband assistance program for low-income residents. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Gov. Wes Moore has continued to push for Marylanders to take advantage of a federal broadband internet assistance program in which fewer than one in three of those eligible have enrolled.

Tens of millions of low-income households across the country qualify for a $30-per-month internet discount through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Maryland also offers $15 off the bill, meaning low-income people in the state can qualify for $45 toward their monthly internet payment.

So far, a low percentage of those available for the assistance are taking advantage of it.

Speaking to reporters following a news conference Tuesday at Salisbury University, Moore and Federal Communications Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized the importance of community leaders raising awareness of the program.

“Whether we’re talking about nonprofit organizations, our local elected officials — many of the spectacular ones who are here today — our institutions of higher education and our K-12 institutions, the faith-based community, we are going to need them to be able to both spread the word but also to help lead some of the training,” Moore said.

In July, federal, state and local officials joined Moore at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library to promote the program and the state’s collaboration with EducationSuperHighway, a nonprofit organization that has connected schools across the country to broadband and is now focused on helping low-income households afford it.

From January to June, the number of Marylanders enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program jumped 25% — from about 186,000 to 233,000, according to EducationSuperHighway.

Over the preceding six months, dating to July 2022, enrollment rose 17%.

“There is nothing as effective as making sure that local people speak about this program,” Rosenworcel said. “When they know about it, speak about it and advocate for it, that’s when people sign up.”

Any household with an income that’s equal to 200% of federal poverty guidelines is eligible for the program, Rosenworcel said. Pell grant recipients, families with a child in a free or reduced-price lunch program, Medicaid enrollees, those receiving SNAP benefits, people with veteran’s pension benefits and those who qualify for some other government assistance are also eligible, she said.

In Maryland, 30% of the 780,000 people eligible for the program have enrolled. Nationally, 37% of those eligible are in the program.

Lack of broadband access can be seen as an issue predominantly facing rural communities; the state’s Office of Statewide Broadband used to be the Office of Rural Broadband.

But Baltimore is, by far, the Maryland jurisdiction with both the most households enrolled in the Affordability Connectivity Program and the jurisdiction with the most eligible households that aren’t using the program. The city is followed by Dundalk and Silver Spring, according to EducationSuperHighway.

Salisbury, where Moore, Rosenworcel and state and local officials visited this week, ranks 11th among cities and towns in Maryland for the most eligible but unconnected households.

