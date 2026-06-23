Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Supreme Court won’t let Rastafarian man shaved bald in prison sue guards

Home >Law > Supreme Court >

Supreme Court won’t let Rastafarian man shaved bald in prison sue guards

The facade of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington on March 14, 2026. (REUTERS/Will Dunham/File Photo)

The facade of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington on March 14, 2026. (REUTERS/Will Dunham/File Photo)

Supreme Court won’t let Rastafarian man shaved bald in prison sue guards

Listen to this article

WASHINGTON – The refused on Tuesday to let a Rastafarian man sue state prison officials in Louisiana after guards held him down and shaved him bald in violation of his religious beliefs in a case brought under a federal law protecting incarcerated people from religious .

The court in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative justices upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss Damon Landor’s lawsuit because it found the statute at issue did not permit him to sue the individual prison officials and guards for monetary damages. Landor’s requires him to let his hair grow.

The court’s three liberal justices dissented from the ruling.

The law, called the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000, prohibits religious discrimination by state and local governments in land-use regulations and also protects the religious rights of people confined to institutions such as prisons and jails.

President Donald Trump’s administration backed Landor, urging the Supreme Court to revive the case.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, had expanded the rights of religious people and institutions in a series of rulings in recent years. It heard arguments in the case in November.

Landor grew his hair over a span of 20 years into long locks that reached his knees. In 2020, near the end of a five-month prison sentence for drug possession, Landor was transferred to the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, Louisiana.

There, Landor reminded officials that the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled in a 2017 case that Louisiana’s policy of cutting the hair of Rastafarians violated the 2000 law. Landor even handed over a copy of that ruling, but a guard threw it in the trash, according to court documents.

Landor was then handcuffed to a chair, held down and shaved.

Landor, who lives in Slidell, Louisiana, sued, but a federal judge threw out his case. In 2023, the upheld that decision, concluding that the law at issue does not allow individual officials to be personally held liable for money damages.

Without a damages remedy, the law would provide no deterrent against abuse by officials, Landor’s lawyers told the Supreme Court.

Landor’s lawyers have called the statute similar to a 1993 law called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act that prohibits religious infringement by the federal government.

In 2020, the Supreme Court allowed for monetary damages claims under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in a case involving a bid by three Muslim U.S. citizens to sue FBI agents who they accused of placing the men on the government’s “no-fly list” for refusing to become informants.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; editing by Will Dunham.

Tags: civil rights, U.S. Supreme Court, Civil Rights Law, discrimination, religion, 5th Circuit
Tags: religion, Civil Rights Law, civil rights, discrimination, U.S. Supreme Court, 5th Circuit

Related Content

An aerial view of an Amazon Web Services Data Center known as US East 1 in Ashburn, Virginia, October 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

Frederick County data center referendum case goes to MD Supreme Court

The Maryland Supreme Court agreed to hear a case on a proposed Frederick County ballot referendum to limit the […]

June 23, 2026

A plane carrying Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States approaches landing at Simon Bolivar International Airport, in Maiquetia, Venezuela, on Jan. 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Trump administration can expand fast-track deportation process, appeals court rules

A federal appeals court cleared the way for President Donald Trump's administration to expand a fast-track dep […]

June 23, 2026

Candy is displayed for sale, as U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., along with FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, announce the FDA's intent to remove from the U.S. food supply "petroleum-based synthetic" food dyes, which are present in numerous foods such as breakfast cereals, candy, snacks, and beverages, at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, on April 22, 2025. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Judge blocks Trump administration SNAP restrictions on soda, candy​

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from preventing food stamp recipients in five states from usi […]

June 23, 2026

File photo of University of Maryland Eastern Shore President Heidi M. Anderson. (Submitted photo)

Professor’s suit accuses UMES of inflating enrollment, asks Trump administration to step in

A University of Maryland Eastern Shore professor embroiled in a messy legal fight with his employer sought in […]

June 22, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement bought this warehouse, shown on Jan. 28, 2026, at 16220 Wright Road near Williamsport. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

ICE reportedly dumping 7 detention warehouses — but legal fight over MD’s continues

ICE is unloading seven of the warehouses it had been planning to use for detention, The New York Times reports […]

June 22, 2026

Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on Dec. 9, 2025. (REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration//File Photo)

Federal court rules Ohio can restrict children’s use of social media

Ohio can implement a law requiring social media companies to obtain parental consent before allowing children […]

June 22, 2026

Editors Picks

An aerial view of an Amazon Web Services Data Center known as US East 1 in Ashburn, Virginia, October 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

Frederick County data center referendum case goes to MD Supreme Court

23/6/2026
A ballot drop box outside of the Civic Building in Silver Spring

Primary election: MD requests 77K more mail-in ballots than in 2022

23/6/2026
File photo of University of Maryland Eastern Shore President Heidi M. Anderson. (Submitted photo)

Professor’s suit accuses UMES of inflating enrollment, asks Trump administ[...]

22/6/2026
The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement bought this warehouse, shown on Jan. 28, 2026, at 16220 Wright Road near Williamsport. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

ICE reportedly dumping 7 detention warehouses — but legal fight over MD’[...]

22/6/2026
Maryland Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis walks out of the federal courthouse in Baltimore after a hearing on whether the Trump administration's demand for unredacted voter data should be dismissed.

Judge tosses Trump administration suit seeking MD voter data

22/6/2026

Commentary

More News

A plane carrying Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States approaches landing at Simon Bolivar International Airport, in Maiquetia, Venezuela, on Jan. 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Trump administration can expand fast-track deportation process, appeals court ru[...]

23/6/2026
The facade of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington on March 14, 2026. (REUTERS/Will Dunham/File Photo)

Supreme Court won’t let Rastafarian man shaved bald in prison sue guards

23/6/2026
Candy is displayed for sale, as U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., along with FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, announce the FDA's intent to remove from the U.S. food supply "petroleum-based synthetic" food dyes, which are present in numerous foods such as breakfast cereals, candy, snacks, and beverages, at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, on April 22, 2025. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Judge blocks Trump administration SNAP restrictions on soda, candy​

23/6/2026
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on Dec. 9, 2025. (REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration//File Photo)

Federal court rules Ohio can restrict children’s use of social media

22/6/2026
A poll worker holds a roll of 'I voted' stickers at an El Dorado County polling station during California's special election on Proposition 50 in El Dorado Hills, California, on Nov. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo)

Judge blocks Trump’s use of revamped immigration database for voter checks

22/6/2026