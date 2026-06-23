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Defense health agency policy leaves MD military families without medication coverage

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Defense health agency policy leaves MD military families without medication coverage

Defense health agency policy leaves MD military families without medication coverage

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SHAKESHAFT_Fort_Bragg_ColumnWhen Navy pilot Jim Lovell was flying a combat mission, a homemade map light plugged into his cockpit caused a sudden electrical short-circuit that fried his entire instrument panel. To survive, he had to navigate in total darkness. Today, the Defense Health Agency is plugging its own short-sighted fixes into the system, causing a systemic short-circuit that leaves aging Maryland military families navigating a dangerous bureaucratic blackout.

The fallout from the DHA’s recent elimination of anti-obesity medication coverage for TRICARE For Life beneficiaries over age 65 is no longer just a policy debate. It is a crisis fracturing the foundational promise made to those who served.

Consider the case of Mollie, a retired federal civil servant in Maryland, married to an Air Force veteran. For decades, they coordinated their earned benefits under a combination of TRICARE Prime and the Federal Employees Health Benefits program. Upon turning 65, standard official guidance assured Mollie that transitioning to TRICARE For Life meant her coverage would remain seamless, rendering her civilian FEHB plan entirely redundant. Trusting the system, she formally suspended her FEHB coverage.

The bureaucratic short-circuit struck immediately. Her physician prescribed a clinically necessary GLP-1 medication to manage a 40-year battle with chronic obesity. Only then did she discover that the DHA administrative loophole treats turning 65 like a healthcare cliff. Because she lacks a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis, TFL slammed the door on her coverage.

Worse, the administrative ripple effect stripped her Air Force veteran husband of his coordinated coverage, forcing him to face the financial burden of a standalone Medicare Part D plan just to reclaim the life-saving cardiovascular treatments he previously held.

“Navigating all of this has been a mess, and I really feel I’m being dismissed because I’ve turned 65,” Mollie shared. “I’m just at a loss, since it impacted my husband’s coverage as well.”

This arbitrary age discrimination is part of a dangerous nationwide trap. It perfectly mirrors a May 22 column I published in The Oklahoman detailing the heartbreaking coverage denial of an elderly Tinker Air Force Base beneficiary — an Oklahoma City military dependent managing severe cardiovascular risks who hit the exact same administrative brick wall at her local base pharmacy window.

This policy is creating a secondary, terrifying public health threat. Driven to desperation by these barriers, thousands of military seniors are turning to unverified online compounding pharmacies just to afford maintenance doses out of pocket.

As Mollie warned: “So they’re injecting medication that’s being managed by someone who doesn’t really know everything else about the patient’s health care. That can’t be good.”

The Department of Defense is actively forcing our aging heroes and their spouses away from trusted medical providers and into the wild west of unregulated internet substitutes. It is a profound betrayal of the military contract.

Congress is beginning to notice, but current legislative efforts are a half-measure. While the current draft of the National Defense Authorization Act includes an amendment to freeze the physical closure of 41 military medical facilities, it protects only the brick-and-mortar buildings. It does absolutely nothing to protect the formularies, prescriptions, or coverage rules inside them. A clinic building is useless if the pharmacy window inside it is legally mandated to deny your medication.

This isn’t just a military issue; it is a direct threat to Maryland’s massive federal civil service community. We do not need more administrative band-aids. Congress must step in to pass the “One TRICARE” Parity Principle. By establishing a permanent statutory firewall, lawmakers can ensure that any treatment clinically authorized under one TRICARE plan is legally protected across all plans based on medical need, not arbitrary age markers.

Maryland’s federal and military families honored their contract to this nation. It is time for Congress to fix the short-circuit and honor theirs.

Fred Shakeshaft is the founder of OneTRICARE.org and a TRICARE For Life beneficiary.

Tags: military, healthcare
Tags: healthcare, military

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