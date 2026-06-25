Glock ban: MD Republicans call on DOJ to review

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Key takeaways: Maryland House Republican Caucus requests DOJ review of Glock ban

Legislation bans sale and transfer of machine-gun-convertible pistols

Gov. Wes Moore signed bill, despite Republican opposition

DOJ Civil Rights Division warned California over similar law

The Maryland House Republican Caucus asked the U.S. Department of Justice to review legislation poised to ban the sale of Glock pistols in the state.

“Recent court rulings have emphasized that firearm regulations must align with protections under the Second Amendment by being consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation,” wrote the caucus in a Thursday letter. “As the firearms targeted in this bill are commonly owned and widely used for lawful purposes by thousands of Maryland residents, we do not believe SB 334 meets this threshold.”

During the 2026 legislative session, the Maryland General Assembly passed the ban on the manufacture, sale, purchase, receipt or transfer of machine-gun-convertible pistols, including Glocks.

Machine-gun-convertible pistols are semiautomatic firearms that can essentially be turned into machine guns with ease. Going into effect Oct. 1, the legislation requires Maryland State Police to adopt regulations to implement it, including publishing of a list of banned pistols.

Violations will be punishable by up to three years in prison or a maximum fine of $5,000.

In spite of Republican calls to veto the bill, Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, signed it in late May. The National Rifle Association and two other gun rights groups filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the law shortly after it was signed.

A similar law will go into effect in California on July 1.

On Wednesday, Harmeet K. Dhillon, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department‘s Civil Rights Division, said she authorized the filing of a complaint regarding that ban, sending a letter to the California governor and attorney general.

Dhillon accused the law of violating the Second Amendment rights of California citizens by prohibiting them from acquiring constitutionally protected weapons from firearms dealers. Additionally, she alleged that the use of police to enforce the ban would “constitute a pattern and practice of law enforcement misconduct.”

In their letter to Dhillon, Maryland Republicans are requesting that the department review Maryland’s Glock ban too, arguing that it “brings similar concerns of constitutionality and potential violations of the Second Amendment rights of Marylanders.”

“The members of our Caucus are committed to keeping our communities safe; however, we must do so in ways that are effective and do not violate constitutional rights. Senate Bill 334 does not meet those Standards,” wrote the caucus.