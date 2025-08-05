M.G. v. State of Maryland
M.G. v. State of Maryland
Unreported Opinions//July 7, 2026//
Criminal Law—Murder—Jury Instructions
The trial court did not err in declining to instruct the jury on the defense of others, as there was insufficient evidence to support such an instruction.
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