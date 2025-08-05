D.S. v. State of Maryland
D.S. v. State of Maryland
Unreported Opinions//July 7, 2026//
Criminal Law—Sufficiency of Evidence—Identification
The evidence presented at trial was sufficient to support D.S.’s convictions for first-degree assault, use of a handgun in a felony, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm in Baltimore City.
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