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Ravens, Under Armour outfit more than 4,200 local youth athletes

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Ravens, Under Armour outfit more than 4,200 local youth athletes

A general view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

A general view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

Ravens, Under Armour outfit more than 4,200 local youth athletes

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The and Under Armour are helping thousands of young athletes prepare for another season through an equipment and apparel grant distributed across Maryland and .

The Ravens Foundation awarded to 24 programs as part of the organization’s continuing investment in regional youth .

More than 4,200 athletes representing over 300 youth teams and other sports programs will receive new equipment or apparel through the initiative. The selected organizations serve communities in 13 Maryland counties and Baltimore City. The grant also reaches Milford, Delaware, extending the program beyond the state.

Each recipient can use their award to purchase customized packages that include Under Armour jerseys, cleats, sports bras, Guardian Caps, field equipment, and emergency-response accessories. The variety allows programs to address their most pressing needs rather than receiving identical packages.

Player safety remains an important part of the program. Organizations that received emergency response equipment were invited to the Under Armour Performance Center in June for hands-on training in CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators. Rescue One led the instruction, teaching participants how to use their new devices during an emergency.

The grant is entering its 16th year and has become one of the primary connections between the Ravens and youth sports organizations throughout the region. Its purpose extends beyond providing uniforms. The initiative helps nonprofit programs reduce participation costs, improve safety and create healthier environments for children.

The team supports youth and high school football year-round through Ravens RISE, its football outreach initiative. Other programs include equipment donations, coaching recognition, high school matchup showcases, tournaments and instructional clinics.

The Ravens also partner with Under Armour to conduct the Ravens 7-on-7 High School Football Tournament and “Play Like A Raven” Football Clinics. By combining equipment assistance with safety education and year-round programming, the Ravens are helping local organizations create opportunities that extend well beyond the football field.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.

Tags: Sports, delaware, football, grants, Under Armour, Baltimore Ravens, Nonprofit

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Tags: delaware, football, Nonprofit, Under Armour, Sports, Baltimore Ravens, grants

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