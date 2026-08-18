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AI company chooses National Harbor for HQ expansion

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AI company chooses National Harbor for HQ expansion

AI company chooses National Harbor for HQ expansion

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Cloudforce logoCloudforce, an platform company that creates, migrates and maintains custom cloud solutions for public sector organizations and businesses, will be expanding its headquarters in Prince George’s County, Gov. ‘s office announced.

Located at the National Harbor in , Cloudforce will retain more than 130 employees and add 250 new over the next five years, according to a release. Selecting the new location after an extensive analysis of potential sites across the Washington, D.C., area, Cloudforce is leasing a 15,000-square-foot office space, doubling its headquarters footprint.

Through the expansion, the company scales its secure AI platform for higher education and public-sector customers worldwide. 

“Cloudforce’s expansion and continued commitment to Maryland is a win for our state’s workers, students, and our future,” Moore said in a release. 

“Our administration is making historic investments to support partnerships with world class leaders like Cloudforce and building pathways to work, wages, and wealth, so that Maryland communities have a leg up in this rapidly evolving economy.” 

Other factors that played a role in the headquarters expansion was Cloudforce’s regard for the state’s “concentration of technical talent” and “leading universities” along with the Moore-Miller Administration’s focus on economic competitiveness, service and .

“The truth is, our success has been powered by the people, partners, and community that welcomed us when we planted roots in Maryland,” Cloudforce founder and CEO Husein Sharaf said. 

“When it came time to grow, we had every option on the table, including markets across state lines and across the country. We chose to double down here instead, because we’d rather strengthen the place that helped build us than start over somewhere new. That means more great jobs, deeper investment in this community, and a company culture rooted in bringing our people together in one place.”

Cloudforce’s flagship product, nebulaONE, gives institutions governed access to leading AI models and agentic workflows. Also expanding its statewide talent strategy, the company works closely with the University of Maryland as a vendor-partner and employer of recent graduates – through career exposure, student engagement and philanthropic support for leadership programs, according to the governor’s office.

“Maryland is already home to the universities, entrepreneurs, and workers that can lead the next era of AI,” Prince George’s County Executive said. “Cloudforce’s decision to expand here shows how we turn those assets into good jobs and real opportunity.”

Tags: Prince George's County, job growth, workforce development, Wes Moore, aisha braveboy, jobs, artificial intelligence, expansion, oxon hill

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Tags: Wes Moore, jobs, artificial intelligence, oxon hill, expansion, workforce development, Prince George's County, job growth, aisha braveboy

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