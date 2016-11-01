FutureCare marks 30th anniversary

Share this: Email

Rehabilitation and skilled nursing company FutureCare Health & Management is celebrating its 30th year in business. In 1986, the company opened the company’s first facility, FutureCare Pineview. The company now owns and operates 14 facilities across Maryland. FutureCare facilities provide comprehensive care from certified geriatric nurse practitioners, physicians, nurses, therapists and respiratory therapists. Clinical services include ...