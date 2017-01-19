Quantcast
Don't Miss

Bill seeks repeal of MTA farebox mandate

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 19, 2017

Activists backing robust public transportation argue that a mandate for the Maryland Transit Administration to recover 35 percent of its operating costs from fares and other revenues distorts the evaluation of the system’s efficiency. Democratic state legislators in both chambers of the General Assembly on Thursday proposed legislation repealing the requirement. Instead reports to legislative committee’s ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo