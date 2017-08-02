Quantcast

Buffett, Blankfein salute Baltimore small-business program grads

Bloomberg Philanthropies, Goldman pledge $10M to training program

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 2, 2017

Jasmine Simms' small-business experience can best be described as a trial by fire. Literally. Simms, who recently completed the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program in Baltimore, started Scrub Nail Salon five years ago as she was weeks away from the birth of her first daughter when a fire destroyed her home and belongings. "Although we have big clients ...

