Buffett, Blankfein salute Baltimore small-business program grads

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Jasmine Simms' small-business experience can best be described as a trial by fire. Literally. Simms, who recently completed the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program in Baltimore, started Scrub Nail Salon five years ago as she was weeks away from the birth of her first daughter when a fire destroyed her home and belongings. "Although we have big clients ...