TEDCO grant to help fund stem cell research at Johns Hopkins Medicine

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2018

The Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO) awarded a $750,000 grant to Miami-based biopharmaceutical company Longeveron LLC for stem cell research at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The grant will go toward Longeveron’s clinical trial examining the safety and efficacy of its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product to improve flu vaccine immune-response in elderly patients with frailty. The ...

