Harford County Chamber hosts State of the County luncheon

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the County luncheon Jan. 17 at Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp.

County Executive Barry Glassman gave his State of Business address to approximately 230 guests, focusing on ways in which Harford County is an ideal environment for business to thrive.

Glassman focused on the successes of his first term and plans for his next four years in office. He noted the state of the county is strong, with growth and improvements in Harford’s economy, finances, education, real estate and health care offerings. He also touched on major projects bringing value to Harford, including Eastgate Industrial Park, Aberdeen Proving Ground contracts, Advanced Manufacturing, Materials and Processes, as well as a new University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake campus to provide increased access to health care in Aberdeen.

