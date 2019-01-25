Quantcast

Prosecutor won’t seek charges in teenager’s death

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman January 25, 2019

SILVER SPRING — A Maryland prosecutor said Thursday he isn't asking a grand jury to consider criminal charges in the death of a black teenager who struggled with police officers, saying he can't prosecute "tragic acts." Caroline County State's Attorney Joseph Riley issued a five-page statement based on an autopsy report from the chief medical examiner's ...

