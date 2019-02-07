Quantcast

Hogan discusses HBCU settlement with black caucus

By: Tom Baden February 7, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan met with members of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland on Thursday to discuss a settlement to a long-running dispute over the state's treatment of its historically black colleges, as well as other priorities of the caucus this legislative session. Hogan said after the meeting that HBCUs have his strong support. ...

