Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

‘Try me again’: Carroll County woman sanctioned for blocking Piedmont power line surveyors

Home >civil litigation >

‘Try me again’: Carroll County woman sanctioned for blocking Piedmont power line surveyors

Electrical transmission towers, poles and lines are shown in California on Aug. 7, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Electrical transmission towers, poles and lines are shown in California on Aug. 7, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

‘Try me again’: Carroll County woman sanctioned for blocking Piedmont power line surveyors

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • Judge Adam B. Abelson orders $2,000 attorneys’ fees from Andrea Kable
  • Kable reportedly obstructed surveyors on her farm
  • U.S. marshals assisted surveyors amid escalating tensions
  • PSEG spent $102,400 on attorneys in litigation

A federal judge held a Carroll County horse farm owner in contempt after finding that she repeatedly obstructed agents conducting surveys for a controversial planned power line and failed to appear in court.

U.S. District Judge Adam B. Abelson ordered Friday for Andrea Kable to pay $2,000 in attorneys’ fees to the Public Service Enterprise Group after months of escalating tensions that included U.S. marshals being sent to assist surveyors on her property.

The order included the strongest judicial sanctions yet in the heated legal fights over the , a planned transmission line that has angered property owners concerned about the potential use of eminent domain to acquire their land.

In his Friday ruling, Abelson wrote that “on multiple occasions,” Kable had violated a preliminary injunction in which he had allowed PSEG agents onto her property to conduct preliminary surveys. She also did not come to court after he issued an explicit warning that failing to appear “may result in the issuance of the sanctions” requested by PSEG.

Abelson’s opinion detailed multiple encounters in which Kable screamed profanities at surveyors, blocked their path and posted on social media about PSEG agents and lawyers.

“HEY [expletive] PSEG Lawyer [expletive] around and try me again,” Kable wrote in a TikTok caption cited by Abelson in his opinion. “i will ask every land owner to stand with me and you will LOSE. YOU WILL HAVE TO KILL ME.”

Kable, who in an April interview compared a standoff with surveyors to “hostage negotiation,” could not be reached for comment Monday.

Denying PSEG’s request for civil fines, Abelson granted the utility’s contempt motion but awarded far less than its requested $35,000 in attorneys’ fees. In May, the utility said it had spent a total of $102,400 for Venable LLP attorneys in connection with their complaint against Kable.

“Safety of the public and our crews in the field is our top priority,” PSEG said in a statement, adding that it appreciated Abelson’s “thorough review of the facts of this case and his civil contempt finding.”

Andrea Kable, center, poses with Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, left, and his undersheriff, Col. Justin Baker, right.
Andrea Kable, center, poses with Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, left, and his undersheriff, Col. Justin Baker, right. The lawmen had acted as mediators at Kable’s horse farm when she was visited by PSEG surveyors and U.S. Marshals in March. (Courtesy Andrea Kable)

Litigation over the planned transmission line, which would run 67 miles through Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties, has spanned issues of and property owners’ rights as the Maryland Public Service Commission weighs whether to grant PSEG a certificate to build the power line.

The utility has said that the high-voltage transmission line will provide additional capacity needed to prevent the regional power grid from overloading.

Property owners have appealed Abelson’s preliminary injunctions that allow agents onto their land, heading to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit for oral arguments in May. The appeals court has not issued a ruling yet.

In another case, the town of New Windsor is suing PSEG to block the utility’s agents from entering town-owned land used to access public water infrastructure. PSEG has filed a counterclaim, asking for a ruling that permits PSEG access to the land and enjoins the town from interfering with their access. The utility declined to comment on that matter, as the litigation is ongoing.

Tags: Venable LLP, Carroll County, Energy, Real Estate Law, 4th Circuit, Adam Abelson, westminster, Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project, pseg, eminent domain

Related Articles

Tags: eminent domain, Carroll County, westminster, Energy, 4th Circuit, Venable LLP, Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project, pseg, Adam Abelson, Real Estate Law

Related Articles

Related Content

The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Anne Arundel politician residency case: Court explains disqualifying Dove

The Maryland Supreme Court released its reasoning for disqualifying John Dove Jr., a candidate for a General A […]

July 13, 2026

A sign marks the Agora Cos. headquarters in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Nicaragua bus crash tragedy, angry investors: Baltimore’s Agora in more legal hot water

After outrage among property owners and a deadly bus crash, attorneys have been looking into the Baltimore-bas […]

July 13, 2026

AstraZeneca Frederick Manufacturing Center (courtesy photo)

AstraZeneca employee in MD accused of insider trading

An employee of the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is accused of insider trading after allegedly buying stock […]

July 9, 2026

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

Anne Arundel enacts eviction law similar to one deemed unconstitutional in Baltimore

Anne Arundel County renters will have more time to prepare for an eviction, but the new law includes a provisi […]

July 9, 2026

"J.J. testified that he could not live with his mother or father in Guatemala and feared gang violence if he had to return to his home country," Judge Gregory Wells wrote in the opinion.

Kids injured by state have until they turn 21 to sue, MD appellate court rules

People injured by the state when they were children have until their 21st birthdays to sue, the Maryland Appel […]

July 8, 2026

A sign at The Courtland, a 15-unit former Chasen Cos. apartment building in downtown Baltimore, bears the name of the collapsed real estate business.

Chasen bankruptcy: Baltimore developer grilled by lawyers on business associates

Former Baltimore real estate mogul Brandon Chasen distanced himself from irregularities that appeared in his b […]

July 7, 2026

Editors Picks

The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Anne Arundel politician residency case: Court explains disqualifying Dove

13/7/2026
Electrical transmission towers, poles and lines are shown in California on Aug. 7, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

‘Try me again’: Carroll County woman sanctioned for blocking Piedmont po[...]

13/7/2026
There is little to show for an ambitious project to redevelop 14 acres of property in the Poppleton neighborhood of Baltimore. (The Daily Record/File Photo)

Moore expands tax-credited enterprise zones in West Baltimore, Eastern Shore

13/7/2026
A sign marks the Agora Cos. headquarters in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Nicaragua bus crash tragedy, angry investors: Baltimore’s Agora in more le[...]

13/7/2026
Susan Goering, the former head of the ACLU of Maryland, died last month at 73. (Courtesy of the ACLU of Maryland)

Susan Goering, former head of ACLU of Maryland, dies

10/7/2026

Commentary

More News

The clock tower of St. Andrew's Catholic Church is pictured in Pasadena California, January 24, 2018. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Lawmakers to debate whether to make daylight saving time permanent

13/7/2026
A federal judge said President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS was filed for an “improper purpose.” (Eric Lee/Pool/For The Washington Post)

Trump’s attorneys, DOJ leaders misused courts in IRS case, judge says

13/7/2026
The Apple logo is seen during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York on Sept. 19, 2019. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft

13/7/2026
Paramount and Warner Bros logos are seen in this illustration taken Dec. 8, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

12 states sue to block Paramount’s $110B Warner Bros Discovery deal

13/7/2026
A person poses with Tylenol in this illustration picture taken in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2025. (REUTERS file/Hannah Beier)

Appeals court revives hundreds of private lawsuits linking Tylenol to autism

13/7/2026