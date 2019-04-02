Quantcast

CHRISTOPHER HENRY WHITTLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Arson A jury in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County convicted Christopher Henry Whittle, appellant, of second-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning of personal property, and malicious destruction of property, in connection with a fire that destroyed a storage shed on Mr. Whittle’s neighbor’s property. On appeal, Mr. Whittle ...

