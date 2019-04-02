Paul Tiburzi

Chairman of State Public Policy & Administrative Law

DLA Piper

Paul Tiburzi, chairman of DLA Piper’s State Public Policy and Administrative Law practice, has been named to The Best Lawyers in America each year since 2006. Previously, he was managing partner of the Baltimore office. He focuses on public law, sports law and administrative litigation matters.

Tiburzi has counseled clients, including professional sports teams, on political and financing issues related to the development and use of stadiums and sports venues.

Tiburzi received his law degree in 1980 from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Maryland Law Review. He graduated with honors and was awarded Order of the Coif.

“I dedicate this award — and any success I might have — to my father, Salvatore A. Tiburzi, a Baltimore Police Department sergeant whose daily acts of heroism inspired me to become a lawyer — and continue to inspire me every day to do the right thing,” Tiburzi said.

Tiburzi serves as chairman of the Greater Baltimore Committee and as chairman of the Baltimore Police Commissioner’s Business Executive Advisory Council, a group of business leaders who support and advise the commissioner and the Baltimore Police Department. He is also on the Board of Trustees of the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA).

He previously has served as chairman of the Camden Yards Sports and Entertainment Commission and of the Commission to Revise Maryland’s Administrative Procedure Act.