By: Special to The Daily Record April 17, 2019

Danielle Stager Zoller is a member of Gordon Feinblatt LLC’s real estate, business, health care, trusts and estates and EMERGE practice groups. She represents clients in matters involving the acquisition, sale, financing, construction, leasing, management and development of commercial and residential real estate.

Her clients range from very large companies to small businesses and individuals and include developers, lenders, landlords, tenants, owners, and investors.

Zoller is president of Community Housing Associates Inc. and chairwoman of Gordon Feinblatt’s Community Engagement Committee.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2019 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

