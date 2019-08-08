Former Continental President Parker joins Greenberg Gibbons as COO

Gene Parker has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer at Greenberg Gibbons, the firm that’s delivered Towson Row and other major mixed-use projects.

The announcement was made by Greenberg Gibbons Chairman and CEO Brian Gibbons.

The firm has tasked Parker, who will also sit on Greenberg Gibbons’ board, with overseeing strategic operations, leasing and asset management. That assignment covers 5.5 million square feet of existing and new development.

“Brian and his team have built a tremendous track record of creating innovative projects that deliver strong returns and are destinations that community members love,” Parker said in a statement. “I’m excited to help further shape and execute the company’s bold vision and grow our footprint along the East Coast.”

Parker previously worked at Continental Realty Corp. for 26 years. He served as the firm’s president for a decade before leaving at the start of the year.

Parker, who remained on Continental’s investment committee, moved to Rosso Commercial Real Estate in January. Rosso brought Parker on board to lead the firm’s new business consulting services and to expand brokerage services.

“I wanted to get into a role where I could start spending time with clients directly,” Parker said at the time.

