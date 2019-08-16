Quantcast

IKIEM SMITH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Cocaine possession Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, Ikiem Smith, appellant, was convicted of possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The court sentenced Smith to a term of eight years’ imprisonment on the conviction of possession with intent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo