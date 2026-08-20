MD state employee union leader elected international president

Listen to this article

Patrick Moran, president of the Maryland chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, was elected Thursday to serve as the union’s international president.

“We will fight and build power like our future depends on it because it does. We will protect our neighbors and strengthen our communities,” Moran said in a statement Thursday. “This is our fight, and together, we’ve got the power to make change.”

Moran has been a consistent figure in Annapolis, advocating for benefits, better pay and legislation to support the nearly 30,000 state employees represented by AFSCME. Last month, for example, the union announced that it planned to pursue a lawsuit against the University System of Maryland for allegedly not adhering to salary increases allocated in Maryland’s fiscal year 2027 budget.

“If the football coach has a contract and they’re obligated to pay them $5 million a year — or more, probably — are they going to short that contract unless there’s something absolutely egregious? No, they aren’t,” Moran said during a July news conference in Baltimore. “So why do they feel they have the right to do that to the hardworking people behind me that make sure the students have a great place to go to school every day?”

Moran, who’s held the Maryland chapter role since 2012, was elected to his new job on a ticket with Nicole Pollard, the union’s new international secretary-treasurer.

Pollard previously served as AFSCME’s international executive assistant under former President Lee Saunders and has been a member of the union for 23 years. She is the first Black woman to take on this role.

This article will be updated.